When no one can see below your waist on the office conference call, what should you wear on your feet? Slippers for comfort, or motivating flats?
We may have only been confined to our houses for 24 hours, but most of us have already been self-isolating for a little while longer. And in the days working from home, it has become apparent that even if we manage to get dressed (some only from the waist up for a work conference call) office appropriate shoes have become an optional extra.
High heels are a definite no when working from home, and as no outside elements need to be battled, chunky boots are also not required. So, it seems the flat has yet again come into its own. Slowly becoming a firm friend for every moment of life, the comfy and practical (not always a complement to shoes, but this time it is) flat is the only sensible option to select.
But whether to go for slippers or loafers, trainers or slides, ballet flat or mule, is up to you. True comfort can be found in the sheepskin lining of a slipper but putting a (real) shoe on might help productivity. Decisions, decisions.
Here’s our pick of the best shoes to wear when working from home.
M&S Collection
Keep your toes toasty in these suede slippers from M&S Collection. They’re given a stain resistant finish so no need to worry about spilling your breakfast on them whilst rushing to your 9am meeting at the kitchen table, it’ll just wipe off.
Lauren Manoogian
If a neutral cashmere tracksuit has become you workwear wardrobe of choice, slide this Lauren Manoogian mules on for a chic tonal look.
Birkenstock
If your toes start getting a bit nippy in these lambswool lined Birkenstock’s, throw on a chunky grey sock (maybe even a cashmere sock, go on treat yourself) to warm up and stay stylish.
H&M
It has been said that dressing for the task you are about to undertake can help improve performance. If that is the attitude you take to working from home, try these smart, yet comfortable loafers.
Kurt Geiger London
As comfortable pounding the pavements during your daily exercise as tucked under your desk, wear these animal print mules with loose jeans and a soft roll neck.
Shop Kurt Geiger Ozark cow print studded flats, £119.20
Russell & Bromley
A great investment, not just for working from home, but also post coronavirus life, these investment flats are a go-with-everything classic.
Ugg
The quintessential house slipper, Ugg’s suede and sheepskin Scufette is the perfect slipper to spend all day in.
AERIN x Le Monde Beryl
If being cloistered up for 3 weeks is making you dream of summer already, try Aerin’s collaboration with Le Monde Beryl now, with floral shades, for a taste of the season to come.
Allbirds
If trainers are your go to shoe of choice, Allbirds cosy merino wool trainers are the perfect choice for a more relaxed pace of life.
Office
Ready for your return to the office these slip on loafers are as comfortable as they are proffesional.
JW Anderson
If your working from home outfits are being to feel a bit dreary, brighten them up with JW Anderson’s felt loafers.
Shop JW Anderson striped backless felt loafers at matchesfashion.com, £390
Arket
The evening commute from kitchen table to sofa is all the more comfortable in Arket’s leather slides.
Celtic & Co
All around comfort and warmth is guarenteed in Celtic & Co’s soft sole moccasins.
Dune
The epitome of smart casual, Dune’s woven mules can be easily slipped on for those video meetings where your feet might be in focus.
All images courtesy of the brands.