The best shoes to wear when working from home

Posted by for Fashion

When no one can see below your waist on the office conference call, what should you wear on your feet? Slippers for comfort, or motivating flats?

We may have only been confined to our houses for 24 hours, but most of us have already been self-isolating for a little while longer. And in the days working from home, it has become apparent that even if we manage to get dressed (some only from the waist up for a work conference call) office appropriate shoes have become an optional extra. 

Want a weekly edit of key pieces and brilliant brands? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Fashion email

High heels are a definite no when working from home, and as no outside elements need to be battled, chunky boots are also not required. So, it seems the flat has yet again come into its own. Slowly becoming a firm friend for every moment of life, the comfy and practical (not always a complement to shoes, but this time it is) flat is the only sensible option to select.

But whether to go for slippers or loafers, trainers or slides, ballet flat or mule, is up to you. True comfort can be found in the sheepskin lining of a slipper but putting a (real) shoe on might help productivity. Decisions, decisions.

Here’s our pick of the best shoes to wear when working from home.

  • M&S Collection

    M&S-Collection blue suede and sheepskin slipper £19.50

    Keep your toes toasty in these suede slippers from M&S Collection. They’re given a stain resistant finish so no need to worry about spilling your breakfast on them whilst rushing to your 9am meeting at the kitchen table, it’ll just wipe off.

    Shop M&S Collection suede mule slippers, £19.50

    BUY NOW

  • Lauren Manoogian

    Lauren-Manoogian cream mule £230

    If a neutral cashmere tracksuit has become you workwear wardrobe of choice, slide this Lauren Manoogian mules on for a chic tonal look.

    Shop Lauren Manoogian Mono mule, £230

    BUY NOW

  • Birkenstock

    Birkenstock blue suede and sheepskin sandal £115

    If your toes start getting a bit nippy in these lambswool lined Birkenstock’s, throw on a chunky grey sock (maybe even a cashmere sock, go on treat yourself) to warm up and stay stylish.

    Shop Birkenstock’s Arizona suede leather sandals, £115

    BUY NOW

  • H&M

    H&M dark brown mock croc loafer£19-99

    It has been said that dressing for the task you are about to undertake can help improve performance. If that is the attitude you take to working from home, try these smart, yet comfortable loafers.

    Shop H&M dark brown loafers, £19.99

    BUY NOW

  • Kurt Geiger London

    Kurt Geiger London cow print mule

    As comfortable pounding the pavements during your daily exercise as tucked under your desk, wear these animal print mules with loose jeans and a soft roll neck.

    Shop Kurt Geiger Ozark cow print studded flats, £119.20

    BUY NOW

All images courtesy of the brands.

Topics

Share this article