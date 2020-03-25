We may have only been confined to our houses for 24 hours, but most of us have already been self-isolating for a little while longer. And in the days working from home, it has become apparent that even if we manage to get dressed (some only from the waist up for a work conference call ) office appropriate shoes have become an optional extra.

High heels are a definite no when working from home, and as no outside elements need to be battled, chunky boots are also not required. So, it seems the flat has yet again come into its own. Slowly becoming a firm friend for every moment of life, the comfy and practical (not always a complement to shoes, but this time it is) flat is the only sensible option to select.

But whether to go for slippers or loafers, trainers or slides, ballet flat or mule, is up to you. True comfort can be found in the sheepskin lining of a slipper but putting a (real) shoe on might help productivity. Decisions, decisions.

Here’s our pick of the best shoes to wear when working from home.