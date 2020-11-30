The fleece jacket has shot to the top of our most wanted list. Cool, cosy and comfortable is exactly what we need right now
The biggest new shopping trend of this year is most definitely shopping for comfort.
In the summer we wanted that easy throw-on dress, now for winter it’s all about our cosy tracksuits, leggings and supersize hoodies.
Here at Stylist HQ, we’re in search of the item that gives us the ultimate in comfort and style, which is why we’re here today, to talk to you about fleeces.
Traditionally the humble fleece as been an item of clothing that’s been denounced by fashion lovers thanks to its grandad-esque, outdoorsy type connotations. But this year we’ve all united and sort solace in the great outdoors. As a nation we’ve never spent so much time in parks, and going for walks, in fact we’re all outdoorsy types now and this practical jacket has shot to the top of fashion’s most wanted items.
Practical pieces have never been so cool, we’re loving our rubberized boots and wellies, quilted jackets, and layers of comfy knitwear.
When it comes to the fleece the offering is vast, there are sporty styles to wear when you are on your daily run, styles that can be layered under your tailored coat for warmth, or options that can be worn on your weekend jaunt with your favourite jeans and beanie. Jumpers, cropped, long and reversible.
So if warm fluffy teddy like jackets are just what your winter wardrobe needed, check out our edit of the best fleece jackets and jumpers to shop now.
The North Face cream fleece
The ultimate in practical outerwear - The North Face know how to do a good fleece. Team this cream style with a chunky beanie hat.
Arket navy fleece
This lightweight style is perfect for outdoor activities, wear with your favourite leggings and running trainers.
Cos khaki fleece
This button-down style from Cos is a little more refined than the activewear styles. Try this option with jeans and chunky stomping boots.
McQ checked fleece
This checked style is reversible, ideal. Wear over a hoodie and leggings combo, and for extra style points add the ever trending wellie boots.
Bimba Y Lola long cream fleece
This long fleece has a quilted layer underneath for extra warmth, try layering over a cream knitted vest and black skinny jeans.
Tommy Jeans cropped navy fleeceThis sporty cropped style needs to be worn with high waisted trousers, so we have no bare midriffs in winter, brrrrr. Or layer over a long-line knit or cardigan.
Only khaki fleece jumper
A fleece jumper is the perfect layer to add whilst WFH just add your cuppa and you’ll be toasty.
Napapijri navy hooded fleeceMade from recycled polyester this navy fleece from streetwear favourite Napapijri is the perfect addition to your your tracksuit and trainers combo.
H&M block colour fleeceThis long-line fleece from H&M will look great with blue jeans and stomping boots.
Simply Be leopard print fleeceAdd some fun into your winter wardrobe with this leopard print fleece, surely it deserves a flash of red lipstick too!?
Monki black fleece jumper
This jumper is great for layering under your duvet coat for when the temps really drop.
Images courtesy of brands