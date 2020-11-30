11 of the warmest fleece jackets to get you through this winter

The fleece jacket has shot to the top of our most wanted list. Cool, cosy and comfortable is exactly what we need right now

The biggest new shopping trend of this year is most definitely shopping for comfort. 

In the summer we wanted that easy throw-on dress, now for winter it’s all about our cosy tracksuits, leggings and supersize hoodies

Here at Stylist HQ, we’re in search of the item that gives us the ultimate in comfort and style, which is why we’re here today, to talk to you about fleeces. 

Traditionally the humble fleece as been an item of clothing that’s been denounced by fashion lovers thanks to its grandad-esque, outdoorsy type connotations. But this year we’ve all united and sort solace in the great outdoors. As a nation we’ve never spent so much time in parks, and going for walks, in fact we’re all outdoorsy types now and this practical jacket has shot to the top of fashion’s most wanted items.

Practical pieces have never been so cool, we’re loving our rubberized boots and wellies, quilted jackets, and layers of comfy knitwear.

When it comes to the fleece the offering is vast, there are sporty styles to wear when you are on your daily run, styles that can be layered under your tailored coat for warmth, or options that can be worn on your weekend jaunt with your favourite jeans and beanie. Jumpers, cropped, long and reversible. 

So if warm fluffy teddy like jackets are just what your winter wardrobe needed, check out our edit of the best fleece jackets and jumpers to shop now. 

