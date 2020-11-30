The biggest new shopping trend of this year is most definitely shopping for comfort.

In the summer we wanted that easy throw-on dress, now for winter it’s all about our cosy tracksuits, leggings and supersize hoodies.

Here at Stylist HQ, we’re in search of the item that gives us the ultimate in comfort and style, which is why we’re here today, to talk to you about fleeces.

Traditionally the humble fleece as been an item of clothing that’s been denounced by fashion lovers thanks to its grandad-esque, outdoorsy type connotations. But this year we’ve all united and sort solace in the great outdoors. As a nation we’ve never spent so much time in parks, and going for walks, in fact we’re all outdoorsy types now and this practical jacket has shot to the top of fashion’s most wanted items.