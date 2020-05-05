The words flatform and flip flops are not the sort that conjure up images of super chic fashion mavens. But as the fashion world relaxes into more comfortable dressing, these two shoe trends have combined to make the shoe of the season. Seen first at the always minimally stylish fashion brand The Row, the flatform flip flop has become a cult item for spring/summer 2020.

The fashion crowd have upped the anti by pairing this, previously holiday only, footwear with simple looks to elevate them. Gone is any form of print or raffia, these stacked flip flops require muted colours and sophisticated styling. Think loose trousers and dresses, tailored leather pieces and crisp white shirts.

Below is our edit of the best flatform flip flops to invest in now and wear all summer.