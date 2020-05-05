The platform flip flop trend that's all over Instagram for spring/summer 2020

Posted by for Fashion

As the sun begins to appear it’s time to rethink the slippers we’ve been living in for the last few months. This season’s biggest sandal trend, the flatform flip flop, is the shoe to switch into.

The words flatform and flip flops are not the sort that conjure up images of super chic fashion mavens. But as the fashion world relaxes into more comfortable dressing, these two shoe trends have combined to make the shoe of the season. Seen first at the always minimally stylish fashion brand The Row, the flatform flip flop has become a cult item for spring/summer 2020.

The fashion crowd have upped the anti by pairing this, previously holiday only, footwear with simple looks to elevate them. Gone is any form of print or raffia, these stacked flip flops require muted colours and sophisticated styling. Think loose trousers and dresses, tailored leather pieces and crisp white shirts.

Below is our edit of the best flatform flip flops to invest in now and wear all summer.

Opening images courtesy of Getty.

All other images courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article