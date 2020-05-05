As the sun begins to appear it’s time to rethink the slippers we’ve been living in for the last few months. This season’s biggest sandal trend, the flatform flip flop, is the shoe to switch into.
The words flatform and flip flops are not the sort that conjure up images of super chic fashion mavens. But as the fashion world relaxes into more comfortable dressing, these two shoe trends have combined to make the shoe of the season. Seen first at the always minimally stylish fashion brand The Row, the flatform flip flop has become a cult item for spring/summer 2020.
The fashion crowd have upped the anti by pairing this, previously holiday only, footwear with simple looks to elevate them. Gone is any form of print or raffia, these stacked flip flops require muted colours and sophisticated styling. Think loose trousers and dresses, tailored leather pieces and crisp white shirts.
Below is our edit of the best flatform flip flops to invest in now and wear all summer.
The Row
The Row’s suede flip flops are a little pricey but these Japanese inspired originals are worth the investment.
Ugg
Pair Ugg’s Tawney flip flops with an oversized white midi dress.
ATP Atelier
Handmade in Italy ATP Atelier’s Melitto sandals are accessible luxury at it’s finest.
Ancient Greek Sandals
Wear these burgundy sandals with a simple white tee and wide leg shorts.
Fit Flop
A pop of colour added to your outfit is no bad thing, just keep it simple with no prints and a monochrome palette.
Givenchy
Perfect when paired with loose fit black trousers and a tucked in black racer vest.
Havaianas
The original Brazilian flip flop brand has this new trend covered. Try their slim flatform in black.
Gucci
Liven up a simple denim look with these platform flip flops from Gucci.
Shop Gucci navy embellished leather platform flip flop, £435
Suicoke
If your asthetic is a little more utilitarian Suicoke has you covered with their forest green nylon platform flips flops.
Opening images courtesy of Getty.
All other images courtesy of brands.