A true wardrobe hero, there isn’t a single item that works harder than jeans. It’s no surprise then, that whenever we hear of a new denim trend, we don’t hesitate before adding it to our collection. The only problem is, with more and more denim styles stepping into the limelight, how do we know which to go for?

High rise or mid rise? Wait, is that low rise jeans we see coming back into style again? And what about the cut. How to tell boyfriend jeans from tapered jeans? How can you buy the denim style that we’ve seen on just about every fashion editor on Instagram if you don’t know what it’s called?

It’s time to learn the difference between straight leg jeans and bootcut for once and for all. Stylist has decoded every style of jeans, with the definitive guide to denim.