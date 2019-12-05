The high street is keen for us all to try out dad jumpers (and we approve)

Taking inspiration from dads around the country – meet the zip up jumper that’s gaining serious style kudos.
Fashion is known for its ability to boomerang. Often, we’ll all wear outfits our parents, or even grandparents, wore in a previous decade. This season, there’s 70s-esque pussybow blouses as seen at the likes of Celine and Etro, and puff sleeve 80s-style dresses à la Saint Lauren that are doing the rounds for party season. The evolution of style often goes full circle, but it’s not often we want to wear the clothes our older relatives are actually wearing right now.
This was until the likes of Birkenstock and Teva made us want to stock up on ‘ugly’ dad-style sandals throughout the summer months. And boy were they comfy. For winter, we’re taking more inspiration from the wardrobes of dads around Great Britain with the zip-up sweater.
You know the ones – they’re what dads would call a ‘pullover’ and have a half zip often in a fetching brown or traditional grey older man tone. These once snubbed jumpers are now on the wish lists of stylish women everywhere, and high street brands – including Arket, H&M and Zara – have already created iterations.
Style with jeans, leave undone and layer a roll neck underneath, or style with an unlikely sequin skirt (believe us, it works) – this is the sweater to look to for winter.
Influencer Lindsey tries tucking the sweater into high waist vintage jeans and layering underneath a leather blazer – also a key item this season. Tick and tick.
Shop the fashion team’s five top zip knits below.
Zara
Basically a jumper and a scarf in one, this chunky knit zipper knit will become your go-to winter warmer.
High neck sweater, £59.99, Zara
H&M
Wear this oversize cuff style with white jeans and chunky Chelsea boots. Try leaving the zip undone and layer a fine knit roll-neck jumper underneath when it gets even colder.
Chunky knit wool sweater, £59.99, H&M
Topshop
This Topshop style will look so good with a slip skirt and knee high boots. Switch to mules and unzip for after-dark.
Wildland zip up jumper, £35, Topshop
Arket
Mix it up and go for a cool side zip like this cream Arket offering. With jeans and ankle boots or a sequin midi skirt, you’ll style this so many ways for winter.
Zipped high neck sweater, £79, Arket
Asos White
Look to the Asos premium White collection for a cosy wool number. The lilac hue will work with anything from cord trousers to a burgundy leather skirt.
Wool blend zip jumper, £65, Asos White
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands
