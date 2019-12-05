The high street is keen for us all to try out dad jumpers (and we approve)

Fashion is known for its ability to boomerang. Often, we’ll all wear outfits our parents, or even grandparents, wore in a previous decade. This season, there’s 70s-esque pussybow blouses as seen at the likes of Celine and Etro, and puff sleeve 80s-style dresses à la Saint Lauren that are doing the rounds for party season. The evolution of style often goes full circle, but it’s not often we want to wear the clothes our older relatives are actually wearing right now.

This was until the likes of Birkenstock and Teva made us want to stock up on ‘ugly’ dad-style sandals throughout the summer months. And boy were they comfy. For winter, we’re taking more inspiration from the wardrobes of dads around Great Britain with the zip-up sweater.