17 joyful autumn jumpers to stock up on for the colder months
As we gear up for the cold weather, it’s time to turn our attention to cosy joyful jumpers to cosy up in.
The humble jumper is once again coming into its own, as we do away with the flimsiness of summer’s fashions and swap them out for the cosiness of winter wares.
Whether popping over a floral dress for a chilly morning commute, pairing with jeans for a lazy Sunday stroll or even just wrapped around your shoulders for an easy look with denim cut-offs, there’s a never-ending list of ways to wear jumpers, particularly as the seasons transition.
From bright, bold colours and prints to classic tonal shades, you don’t have to opt for dark and dreary – in fact, in order to feel good in your winter wares, ensure that your knits spark joy. If you’re looking to upgrade your current arsenal, then here, we’ve compiled a list of our favourite picks from high street buys to fashion-led finds – here’s looking at you Hope Macaulay – to make layering up feel a little less like a chore.
BEST WOMEN’S JUMPERS
Arket Striped Cotton Jumper
A classic Breton stripe has and will always be a style staple. It did originate from the navy, after all, and the sailor aesthetic checks all of the summer boxes. Made from organic cotton with a fine Milano rib, it’s comfy and cosy at the same time, and the loose-fitting cut gives it that modern silhouette for instant cool-girl chic.
Everlane The Oversized Alpaca Crew jumper
A nice and easy neutral for any occasion, this super soft alpaca knit is a welcome addition to any wardrobe. As always with Everlane, the pricing is broken down into materials, labour, tax and transport, so you can see exactly where each penny is going which is a definite forward step in the sustainable fashion direction.
Bella Freud 1970 Jumper
The Bella Freud 1970 jumper has dominated the knitwear category for a number of years now, and it’s not going anywhere. Spotted on everyone from Alexa Chung to Kate Moss, it’s fair to say it’s a firm favourite of those in the fashion crowd. Made from 100% merino wool, it will see you through from the chilliest summer nights to the ski slopes, so be sure to look after this one.
Cos Cashmere Jumper
Sunshine yellow, this Cos jumper is great for those into dopamine dressing. Made from 100% cashmere it’s sumptuously soft and will keep you warm throughout the seasons. And, even better, it can also be machine-washed on cold.
Reformation Francesco Cotton Polo Sweater
A classic navy for those who prefer a neutral aesthetic, this jumper is crisp, clean and will work with any outfit. Whether paired with jeans for a laid-back look or with a colourful skirt, there are never-ending ways to wear it.
Asos Design Rib Jumper in Bright Stripe
Extremely bright and bold, this striped jumper is for those looking to have fun. It is rather figure hugging so would pair well with any type of wide-leg trousers and could work with any other colour too.
Mother of Pearl Dani Black Sweatshirt
If looking for a real investment piece that will last a lifetime, Mother of Pearl is a beautiful brand to have on your radar. The signature pearl-studded shoulders instantly stand out and can be spotted by fashion lovers a mile away. With sustainable practices at its core, this organic cotton jumper can be traced from fabric creation to final design, while the fleeced lining provides maximum comfort.
Nobody’s Child Pointelle Stitch Jumper
Cute and colourful, this orange option is incredibly summery. The pointelle stitch adds a nice touch of detail, while the cuff sleeves can be pushed up for a more voluminous look. Pair with jeans or white trousers and shorts for an effortless look no matter the weather.
Jigsaw Merino Cashmere V-Neck Collar Tank
Of course a jumper doesn’t have to be long-sleeved. We’ve seen the rise of sweater vests in recent years and the dad-inspired look isn’t going anywhere. Loose fitting for a more modern touch, with a deep V-neck and large collar, this Jigsaw option is certainly a more elevated approach to the trend, and we love it.
& Other Stories Turtleneck Knit Jumper
Although it’s a striking red, there’s a multitude of ways to wear this oversized jumper. Firstly, being so large, it will perfectly pop over any summer dress and can also be tucked into jeans or trousers for a more relaxed style. The dramatic cuffs and high neck really do pack a punch. Made from a wool and cotton mix, it will keep you warm all year round.
Mango Cotton Crochet Sweater
Crotchet is a huge trend this year with bags, tops and skirts all coming through in festival and holiday wardrobes. So, it’s only right that a jumper was next on the list to get the granny-style treatment. Paired with the matching shorts for a classic co-ord look, this is just perfect for beach style. It can also be paired with trousers or a skirt for a more formal setting too.
H&M Cropped Polo-neck Jumper
Easy, fuss-free and can be worn anywhere and anytime, this H&M jumper is a fail-safe option. Whether going into the office or for Sunday brunch, there are very few occasions when this jumper wouldn’t work. And for anyone looking to invest in just one jumper this year, you’re sure to get plenty of wear out of this one. Slightly cropped, it works perfectly with trousers, skirts and dresses, while the roll neck adds just a touch of drama.
Hope Macaulay Xanthe Chunky Knit Sweater
Loved by Instagrammers and fashion fans alike, Hope Macaulay jumpers really are a statement piece. To say they’re oversized would be an understatement – each one is handmade with thick merino wool for that chunky finish. Bright colours are the brand’s signature style, and this lime green, yellow and pink option fits the brief perfectly.
Stine Goya Women's Scharla Jumper
A softer pastel design for anyone wanting colour without the intense brightness, this Stine Goya jumper is still fun yet more refined. The abstract stripe pattern gives it a retro 80s vibe while the alpaca yarn gives it a soft and slouchy silhouette.
Mango Turtleneck knitted sweater
An easy everyday essential, this short-sleeve tight-fit jumper is ideal for those not-so-warm days while still keeping up with summer fashion. No bulky fabric, no long-sleeves and no need to cover up, wear as you would a normal black T-shirt but with a little added warmth.
Anthropologie Maeve Leopard Cashmere Jumper
While we may have worn ponies and unicorns on our jumpers as kids, the animal print options have been given a much-needed adult upgrade courtesy of Anthropologie. This lusty leopard is anything but childlike and sitting on a bright chartreuse background, it makes a real statement with minimal fuss. Pair with anything from black jeans to a brown mini skirt for a fun yet fashionable look.
Zara Floral Pointelle Knit Sweater
There really is a floral print to suit everyone, and they’re not just reserved for spring. While this may not be your all-over ditsy print, it is a subtle nod to the trend in a minimalistic classic Zara way. Tight-fit and lightweight, this is definitely one to pack in your holiday wardrobe, giving just a little protection from the sun, sand and sea breeze.
