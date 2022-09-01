The humble jumper is once again coming into its own, as we do away with the flimsiness of summer’s fashions and swap them out for the cosiness of winter wares.

Whether popping over a floral dress for a chilly morning commute, pairing with jeans for a lazy Sunday stroll or even just wrapped around your shoulders for an easy look with denim cut-offs, there’s a never-ending list of ways to wear jumpers, particularly as the seasons transition.