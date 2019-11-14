This is why the leather shirt is going to replace your denim version this season

Hands up who owns a denim shirt? We guarantee it’s a strong 99% of us, and rightly so. The classic shirt is a timeless wardrobe staple that’ll never date. However, there’s a new style hitting the designer and high street rails that’s about to take the limelight for a/w 2019: the leather shirt.

We likely all own a leather fashion item (real or faux) from bags and boots to leather trousers. Now, the leather love has continued into shirting, with the likes of Fendi, Salvatore Ferragamo and Tod’s all putting leather shirts on the catwalk this season.

The most stylish women have also already been incorporating real, faux and vegan iterations into their everyday uniforms, and it’s surprisingly easy to do.