This is why the leather shirt is going to replace your denim version this season

Leather is the fabric du jour for autumn/winter, and this is how to wear it right now.
Hands up who owns a denim shirt? We guarantee it’s a strong 99% of us, and rightly so. The classic shirt is a timeless wardrobe staple that’ll never date. However, there’s a new style hitting the designer and high street rails that’s about to take the limelight for a/w 2019: the leather shirt.
We likely all own a leather fashion item (real or faux) from bags and boots to leather trousers. Now, the leather love has continued into shirting, with the likes of Fendi, Salvatore Ferragamo and Tod’s all putting leather shirts on the catwalk this season.
The most stylish women have also already been incorporating real, faux and vegan iterations into their everyday uniforms, and it’s surprisingly easy to do.
Of course leather shirts can have a Western feel to them, depending on how you style them, but seeing as the Wild West has been inspiring our outfits all year this isn’t a bad thing. In fact, we’ve even found the Nanushka Western pocket style everyone has been wearing on Instagram to shop below.
So, how do you wear a leather shirt? This one isn’t about being skin-tight and requiring talcum powder to get them on, oversize styles are key. A tip is to go one size up to make sure you get the desired loose fit. The best part about a baggier style is that you can layer over roll necks, T-shirts and cami tops to create multiple different looks depending on your style/the weather/where you’re going.
Continue reading to discover the best designer and high street leather shirts worth investing in.
Real leather shirts
Grece Ghanem styles her Tibi real leather shirt with longline culotte shorts and chunky Bottega Veneta boots. To switch this look from autumn to winter, go for cargo trousers and layer a fine knit roll neck underneath.
& Other Stories
You don’t have to rely on a long sleeve style for autumn/winter. Try a cropped sleeve and layer over a long sleeve knit – trust us, it works!
Leather button up overshirt, £225, & Other Stories
Vince
Vince isn’t just known for dreamy slip skirts and dresses, the brand also create chic shirts too.
Case in point: this tan leather button-up.
Leather shirt, £600, Vince at mytheresa.com
Warehouse
Head in the direction of Warehouse to find the utility shirt you didn’t know you needed. The khaki style will look just as good with a sleek slip skirt, as it will with matching leather trousers.
Utility leather shirt, £169, Warehouse
Faux and vegan leather shirts
Tamum Mcpherson goes for a double hit and styles the vegan black leather Nanushka shirt with a real leather pair of Khaite trousers. It’s tricky to tell the difference between real and faux when there are such good faux versions around.
Nanushka
Known for its vegan leather iterations, the Stylist fashion team has already spotted many stylish women wearing this Nanushka shirt.
The slight Western edge ticks off one of this season’s key trends; wear with jeans tucked in Western boots for a full look.
Elpi vegan leather shirt, £345, Nanushka at net-a-porter.com
Zara
Puff sleeve tops basically sum up this year’s key style. Add the fact this beauty is leather (faux) and you get a two-for-one buy.
Style with tighter jeans and square toe boots for a look that’ll work round the clock.
Faux leather shirt, £29.99, Zara
Topshop
Feeling daring? Give this Topshop snake print version a go and try teaming over a slip dress with chunky Chelsea stomping boots.
Snake faux leather PU shirt, £45, Topshop
