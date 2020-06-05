Is there anything more inviting then stripping off your day clothes after a long slog of work and slipping into your pyjamas? Ditching the day and whatever drama went with it and replacing it with comfort and joy? Even if our day clothes are currently loungewear, or leggings and an oversized sweatshirt, the promise of pyjamas is enough to send us into a deep slumber of calm.

But what happens when the temperature rises and your flannel pyjamas that have been your source of such comfort, the ones that have seen you through multiple hungover Sundays, have mopped up your Deliveroo dinners and have sat through more episodes of Friends than you care to admit, are now the cause of your restless night’s sleep? Instead of caressing your weary limbs, your pyjamas are now the source of your overheating, your tossing and turning and your 3am wake ups feeling clammy and unsettled.