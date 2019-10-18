Praising the high street for its new season offerings is something we’ve become very familiar with. If it’s not the Zara mules that took over the most stylish feet during fashion month, it’s the Uniqlo collaboration with JW Anderson everyone was talking about. Now, we’ve seen one particular item all over our favourite high street stores and it’s gained the fashion team’s attention for all the right reasons.

The ‘shacket’ is the hybrid between the classic shirt and jacket that’s about to become everyone’s favourite throw-on-anytime wardrobe addition.

So what’s so great about it we hear you ask? Well, while we’re all experiencing the morning conundrum ‘to layer or not to layer?’, this cover-up is the answer. The wool blend styles makes them thicker than your average shirt, but thinner than your heavy duty winter coat so you can layer them underneath without looking like Joey from Friends in the one where he puts on all of Chandler’s clothes, at once.