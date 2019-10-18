The oversize shirt jacket is about to become your favourite wardrobe addition, and the high street has created some of the best styles around.
Praising the high street for its new season offerings is something we’ve become very familiar with. If it’s not the Zara mules that took over the most stylish feet during fashion month, it’s the Uniqlo collaboration with JW Anderson everyone was talking about. Now, we’ve seen one particular item all over our favourite high street stores and it’s gained the fashion team’s attention for all the right reasons.
The ‘shacket’ is the hybrid between the classic shirt and jacket that’s about to become everyone’s favourite throw-on-anytime wardrobe addition.
So what’s so great about it we hear you ask? Well, while we’re all experiencing the morning conundrum ‘to layer or not to layer?’, this cover-up is the answer. The wool blend styles makes them thicker than your average shirt, but thinner than your heavy duty winter coat so you can layer them underneath without looking like Joey from Friends in the one where he puts on all of Chandler’s clothes, at once.
The Stylist fashion team have all said they would wear one, and the best thing is, they suit literally everyone. The oversize shape is perfect for layering over roll neck knits and dresses and you have the option of wearing it done up to channel the shirt element, or undone as a jacket. It’s basically a two-for-one buy if you ask us.
Look to the high street to fulfill all your shacket needs. While you can search for the term on Topshop and Asos, you may find the rest of them in the shirt or jacket sections. Luckily, we’ve already found our top seven styles for winter, and you can shop them right now, below. Everyone, welcome the shacket…
H&M
Fresh from the Conscious collection, the wool blended into the jacket is all recycled –a sustainable iteration is always a clever option.
The fit is supposed to be over sized but if you prefer a slightly more fitted silhouette we suggest opting for a size down.
Arket
The heavier fabric, oversize shape and Kermit green hue is a surefire winner. Wear with denim for day and switch to a dusty pink midi skirt with mules for after dark.
Note: it also comes in black, here, FYI.
Zara
Give denim a wintery spin by opting for black. The worn edges will keep it from looking too prim, and the classic go-with-everything colour will make sure you get great cost-per-wear.
& Other Stories
If you want to inject some colour into any outfit, then this punchy fuchsia style is a go-to.
Not a pink fan? This exact style also comes in a classic navy hue, here.
Shop & Other Stories wool blend belted overshirt jacket, £165
Bershka
The best part about the jackets is the layering possibilities. Add it over a t-shirt and denim shirt to create a whole new look.
This lumberjack checked style is giving us flashbacks of the check prints spotted all over the autumn/winter catwalks at the likes of Chanel and Oscar De La Renta.
Shop Bershka checked overshirt, £45.99
Topshop
Seeing as shirt jackets are longer than your average shirt, this takes them into the realm of being a shirt dress. Wear this grey beauty done up to the top and team with sleek, wide brim knee high boots for a retro feel.
Topshop fully believe in the shirt jacket, so much so, if you search ‘shacket’ they’ll all appear.
Asos Curve
Brushed check is the luxe winter print du jour. This tonal number from the curve collection comes in sizes 16-30 and will work just as well with jeans as it will over a slip dress.
Images: Courtesy of brands
Recommended by Harriet Davey
Fashion
The coolest heavy-duty boots to see you through winter in style
Fashion
These cosy sweaters will actually make you want to wrap up during the freeze
Fashion
These 10 coats all cost under £100, and we predict they’ll sell out immediately
Fashion
This 90s fashion Instagram account will inspire all your party outfits