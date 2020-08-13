Big collars have been gaining momentum for a few seasons now; for luxury brands such a Miu Miu and Simone Rocha the big collar is a firm part of their DNA, along with cult brands such Horror Vacui and Shrimps who capture that vintage feel perfectly in their whimsical designs. We’ve seen the high necks, the pie crust, the pussy bow and the ruffle, but this season it’s the exaggerated Peter Pan collar - supersize and statement.

This style will fit into your existing wardrobe with ease. Just think of it as a classic shirt and it’s simple. Wear it on your summer hols with your denim cut-off’s or at home with your white jeans and trusty Birkenstocks. Dress it up and tuck into your slouchy tailored trousers or silky midi skirt, or come winter, just layer up, under a cardi, or elevate a simple crew neck knit. The options are endless, and we don’t see this trend slowing down anytime soon. Here’s our edit of the best styles to shop now, and tips on how to style.

Juxtapose the twee design of the blouse with beachy jewels and tie-dye to keep this look cool and contemporary.

Toughen up the frilly-ness of the blouse with harder fabrics such as leather and denim. Also try layering under simple dresses to add detail to your look.

Try accessorising big collars with statement earrings; pearl drop styles will make for a great combination.

Style with tailored shorts and simple loafers for a look that could work perfectly in the office.