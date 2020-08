We’ve seen the high necks, the pie crust, the pussy bow and the ruffle, but this season it’s the exaggerated Peter Pan collar - supersize and statement.

Big collars have been gaining momentum for a few seasons now; for luxury brands such a Miu Miu and Simone Rocha the big collar is a firm part of their DNA, along with cult brands such Horror Vacui and Shrimps who capture that vintage feel perfectly in their whimsical designs.

This style will fit into your existing wardrobe with ease. Just think of it as a classic shirt and it’s simple.

Wear it on your summer hols with your denim cut-off’s or at home with your white jeans and trusty Birkenstocks. Dress it up and tuck into your slouchy tailored trousers or silky midi skirt, or come winter, just layer up, under a cardi, or elevate a simple crew neck knit.

The options are endless, and we don’t see this trend slowing down anytime soon.

Here’s our edit of the best styles to shop now, and tips on how to style.