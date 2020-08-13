You can’t miss this trend (quite literally). Add some big collar energy to your everyday look with our edit of the best shirt styles to shop now.
Big collars have been gaining momentum for a few seasons now; for luxury brands such a Miu Miu and Simone Rocha the big collar is a firm part of their DNA, along with cult brands such Horror Vacui and Shrimps who capture that vintage feel perfectly in their whimsical designs.
We’ve seen the high necks, the pie crust, the pussy bow and the ruffle, but this season it’s the exaggerated Peter Pan collar - supersize and statement.
This style will fit into your existing wardrobe with ease. Just think of it as a classic shirt and it’s simple.
Wear it on your summer hols with your denim cut-off’s or at home with your white jeans and trusty Birkenstocks. Dress it up and tuck into your slouchy tailored trousers or silky midi skirt, or come winter, just layer up, under a cardi, or elevate a simple crew neck knit.
The options are endless, and we don’t see this trend slowing down anytime soon.
Here’s our edit of the best styles to shop now, and tips on how to style.
Juxtapose the twee design of the blouse with beachy jewels and tie-dye to keep this look cool and contemporary.
Toughen up the frilly-ness of the blouse with harder fabrics such as leather and denim. Also try layering under simple dresses to add detail to your look.
Try accessorising big collars with statement earrings; pearl drop styles will make for a great combination.
Style with tailored shorts and simple loafers for a look that could work perfectly in the office.
Zara
Try this pale blue style with simple shorts in a beige or white for a chic fuss free summer look.
Arket
Try this style with tailored trousers for a workwear look, or off-duty with your favourite denim jeans.
H&M
This style will elevate your jeans - try it with blue, black or white denim. Accessorise with statement earrings and heeled mules for your perfect jeans and a nice top combo.
Ganni
Try a sleeveless style for summer. You can take it into winter by layering under a dress, or even try a long sleeve breton top underneath.
& Other Stories
Clash this soft mint colour with other sorbet shades for a summery look - If that’s not for you, try classic wide leg chinos and your favourite strappy sandals.
H&M+Dress up simple white shirts with cool hair accessories to make this look more fitting for summer occasions.
Monki
Wear this boxy style with PE shorts and simple white trainers for a retro take on the trend.
Sea NYTry this style with jeans or casual khaki cargo pants and studded sandals for a look that will channel your inner Isabel Marant.
