Our favourite Instagrammers are loving these retro style shorts
- Helen Atkin
Retro shorts are back for spring/summer 2020 and Instagrammers are loving them as much as we are.
The retro P.E. short is back. Over the last few weeks Instagrammers have gone wild for this comfortable and easy outfit choice (you can thank lockdown for this one). They are the love child of old style sports shorts and pyjama shorts - they have an elasticated waist; sit happily above the knee without being too short; come with or without a tie at the waist; and are made from light fabrics like twill, linen and jersey.
How to wear these hassle free shorts? Take inspiration from your old P.E. kit and mix in some lux elements. Pair your shorts with ankle length socks, soft knits and simple t-shirts. Muted colours are the go to for the fashion set but adding a pop of colour can give a stand out element to a relaxed outfit.
See below for the Instagram influencers who are fans of the trend and the shorts you can invest in to get the look.
Jessie Bush
Jessie Bush’s (@wethepeoplestyle) relaxed take on the retro short includes a matching sweatshirt tucked in for monochrome style.
Brittany Bathgate
Brittany Bathgate (@brittanybathgate) pairs a loose fitting tank top and thin gold chain with her COS shorts.
Lizzy Hadfield
Lizzy Hadfield’s (@shotfromthestreet) cosy take on the retro short includes a soft knit and ankle socks. Note the french tuck styling to give this loose ensemble some shape.
Lindsey Holland
Lindsey Holland (@lindseyholland) styles her retro shorts in true street style fashion by mixing luxury accessories (Bottega Veneta bag) and simple sports accessories (New Balance trainers).
COS / £45
Shorts with elastic waist
A simple white t-shirt and a gold chain are the perfect partners for these blue COS shorts
Arket / £45
Black twill shorts
Go head-to-toe in black with these sporty shorts from Arket for a chic monochrome look
Asceno / £155
Zurich organic linen shorts
Add some interest to Asceno’s white cotton shorts with a bold coloured racer vest
Ganni / £115
Printed cotton poplin shorts
Keep your accessories minimal with Ganni’s leopard shorts to let them hold the attention
Lee Matthews / £190
Workroom patch pocket shorts
An easy colour for the summer, beige is hanging around for spring/summer 2020, snap up these Lee Mattews shorts
Venroy / £55
Boxer Shorts
Australian brand Venroy’s boxer shorts come in a range of easy to wear colours, including this white pair
Extreme Cashmere / £225
No.29 track shorts
Pair these cashmere shorts with white ankle socks and retro trainers for the full P.E. kit look
MISBHV / £225
High-rise shorts
If muted colours aren’t your thing MISBHV has you covered with their tie dye shorts
Monki / £15
Super soft sporty shorts
These sage green shorts hit the sweet spot between muted and bold colours
Muji / £19.90
Cotton poplin cargo shorts
For a slightly smarter look pair your sporty shorts with a short sleeve white shirt
Tommy Hilfiger / £55
Organic cotton sweat shorts
If you’re tired of trainers pair your shorts with simple sandals or leather flip flops
Weekday / £20
Beige Kamala shorts
For a fully casual look wear your shorts like sweats and pair with a soft hoodie
Opening image courtesy of Getty.
All other images courtesy of brands.