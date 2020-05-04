Our favourite Instagrammers are loving these retro style shorts

How to wear these hassle free shorts? Take inspiration from your old P.E. kit and mix in some lux elements. Pair your shorts with ankle length socks, soft knits and simple t-shirts. Muted colours are the go to for the fashion set but adding a pop of colour can give a stand out element to a relaxed outfit.

See below for the Instagram influencers who are fans of the trend and the shorts you can invest in to get the look.