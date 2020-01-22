10 chic ski jackets to stand out on the slopes (and at the aprés-ski party)

Shopping for a skiing holiday can be tricky. Obviously, our most important priority is to find gear that will keep us warm – and it’s unlikely that our go-to puffer jacket will be adequate for a trip up a mountain. At the same time, we’d all like to stay reasonably chic on the slopes. Memories fade but embarrassing holiday photos are forever, as they say.

Stylish but practical skiwear used to be rather thin on the ground – but fortunately, more and more of our favourite brands are now creating Alps-appropriate pieces. Even better, you don’t have to renounce your usual aesthetic while attempting a black run or hanging out in the bar.