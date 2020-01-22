10 chic ski jackets to stand out on the slopes (and at the aprés-ski party)

Heading off on an alpine retreat before spring? Stand out on the slopes and at the aprés-ski party with a jacket that’s anything but basic.
Shopping for a skiing holiday can be tricky. Obviously, our most important priority is to find gear that will keep us warm – and it’s unlikely that our go-to puffer jacket will be adequate for a trip up a mountain. At the same time, we’d all like to stay reasonably chic on the slopes. Memories fade but embarrassing holiday photos are forever, as they say.
Stylish but practical skiwear used to be rather thin on the ground – but fortunately, more and more of our favourite brands are now creating Alps-appropriate pieces. Even better, you don’t have to renounce your usual aesthetic while attempting a black run or hanging out in the bar.
After splashes of colour that will pop against the snow? Pair a rainbow-bright ski jacket by Perfect Moment, Colmar or Arket with monochrome moon boots. Minimalists, meanwhile, should try layering a jacket in a neutral or darker shade – try brands like P.E Nation or Bogner Fire + Ice – over a statement ski suit.
Still unsure where to begin? Scroll down to find our selection of sleek ski jackets to keep you toasty on your mid-season getaway.
Topshop Ski Jacket in Ombré Print
Remember the style-starved days when skiwear made you feel like the Michelin Man? We’ve come a long way since then. Topshop Sno’s ombré printed ski jacket has all the bells and whistles needed to keep you snug on the slopes, including an adjustable hem, detachable hood and hand gaiters. Then there’s that dreamy watercolour print – proving it is possible to stay both warm and stylish.
Bogner Fire + Ice Ski Jacket in Black
Simplicity is sometimes key, and those looking for a more minimalist ski jacket should try this inconspicuously chic offering by German brand Bogner Fire + Ice. Featuring a concealed zip and loaded with insulating down, it’ll look perfect with flared black ski trousers and dark boots.
Shop Bogner Fire + Ice quilted down ski jacket at Net-a-Porter, £430
Protest Retro Ski Jacket
Scroll through Protest’s ski jackets, and you’d be forgiven for thinking you were browsing your favourite high street brand’s main outerwear collection. Case in point: this retro navy ski jacket with playful orange, red and white stripes (it comes in a more muted blush pink and grey version, too). Pair with a merino wool beanie and flared salopettes and you can almost taste the aprés-ski glühwein.
Perfect Moment Ski Jacket in Red
Puffer jacket mania reached fever pitch in 2019, with everyone from Gigi Hadid to your dad sporting a quasi-duvet coat. Happily, the look’s not going anywhere – so it’s safe to invest in a ski jacket that looks as good in Clerkenwell as it does in Chamonix. This down and feather-padded jacket by luxury skiwear brand Perfect Moment will last for years to come.
Peak Performance Ski Jacket in Light Pink
Ski gear is often bright and retro, but if that’s not your usual style, don’t feel pressured to go bold. Those who favour subtler colourways should check out Swedish ski brand Peak Performance: this mid-layer ski jacket can serve as your main outwear on milder days. Wear with white salopettes for an effortless take on classic sporting attire.
Shop Peak Performance down-filled jacket at Matches Fashion, £220
Fulsap Ski Jacket in Pink Camo Print
We’ve been enamoured with sporty camo ever since we first watched the video for Survivor by Destiny’s Child’s: the print lends itself to the athleisure trend while remaining contemporary. Fusalp’s magenta ski jacket is a striking alternative to classic sludge green.
Colmar Ski Jacket in Orange
You’re guaranteed to stand out from the crowd in this citrus gem, which takes the current neon trend and runs with it. The best part? You’ll stay dry and warm thanks to its water-resistant material, fixed hood and breathable soft down padding. Wear with soft pastel hues during the day and swap out for white accessories for evening antics.
P.E Nation Ski Jacket in Black
If you prefer to glide down the slopes in head-to-toe black – much like a villainous but intensely chic character in a James Bond film – try this jacket by super-cool Australian sportswear label P.E Nation. Sleek and supremely functional (think a 10K waterproof and breathability rating and wrist gaiters with Velcro closures to keep snow out), it’ll make you feel like the smoothest of smooth operators.
Fila Ski Jacket in Black and Pink
From Off-White to Vetements, activewear-inspired brands have dominated street style for the last few seasons. Fila’s ski jacket caters to that athletic aesthetic: colour-block detailing emits a slight 80s vibe, but a modern feel is maintained with the inclusion of snap buttons and a high collar.
Arket Ski Jacket in Pink
There’s nothing like a stylish, sustainable purchase to make you feel even smugger about your mid-season escape. Filled with 100% recycled down and feathers, this matte fuschia puffer falls just above the hip, meaning you’ll have ample opportunity to flaunt that new technical ski suit.
Main image: P.E Nation. All images courtesy of brands