The best straight leg jeans to wear now

From fashion editors to the street style set, there’s one denim style that everyone’s is wearing right now. Effortlessly cool, but polished enough to take into office, we’ve found the best straight leg jeans to buy now and love for seasons to come. 

When it comes to wardrobe staples there is one piece that we truly cannot imagine our lives without: a great pair of jeans. 

We cannot think of a single stylish woman who doesn’t have at least two pairs of jeans on heavy rotation in her wardrobe. From the denim flares loved in the 70s to ultra-skinny styles that reigned supreme in the 2000s, every generation has had its own era-defining denim, and although 2020 might be in its infancy we have a feeling that the break-out denim style of our time is already in our sights. 

Enter the straight leg jean. 

Unlike its cousin, the skinny jean, the universally flattering straight leg style is fitted over the hips and then sits straight over the legs, giving you a more streamlined fit that is body-skimming rather than body-conscious. And the fashion pack loves it. 

Fashion influencers from Vanessa Hong to Pernille Teisbaek make no secret of their new found devotion to the straight leg style, wearing their pairs with everything from oversized suiting and Bottega Veneta heeled sandals to statement tops and chunky black stomper boots

In fact, fashion editors have been wearing this style so religiously over the last few seasons that Topshop have just released an ‘Editor’ style (which you can shop below), a clear sign the straight leg is doing something right.

If the fashion-pack seal of approval isn’t enough, then consider the versatile appeal of this wear-with-everything style. 

As flexible as they are functional, a classic pair of straight leg jeans is as easy to wear during the day as they are at night. For an effortless look that translates into the 9-5 style your pair with a fine knit jumper tucked in, a checked blazer and a pair of white ankle boots. Then take the same pair straight into evening with the addition of a strappy mule and gold jewellery.

From sustainable styles to the most playful, colourful styles, we’ve found the best pairs of straight jeans to buy now. 

