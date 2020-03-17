The best straight leg jeans to wear now
From fashion editors to the street style set, there’s one denim style that everyone’s is wearing right now. Effortlessly cool, but polished enough to take into office, we’ve found the best straight leg jeans to buy now and love for seasons to come.
When it comes to wardrobe staples there is one piece that we truly cannot imagine our lives without: a great pair of jeans.
We cannot think of a single stylish woman who doesn’t have at least two pairs of jeans on heavy rotation in her wardrobe. From the denim flares loved in the 70s to ultra-skinny styles that reigned supreme in the 2000s, every generation has had its own era-defining denim, and although 2020 might be in its infancy we have a feeling that the break-out denim style of our time is already in our sights.
Enter the straight leg jean.
Unlike its cousin, the skinny jean, the universally flattering straight leg style is fitted over the hips and then sits straight over the legs, giving you a more streamlined fit that is body-skimming rather than body-conscious. And the fashion pack loves it.
Fashion influencers from Vanessa Hong to Pernille Teisbaek make no secret of their new found devotion to the straight leg style, wearing their pairs with everything from oversized suiting and Bottega Veneta heeled sandals to statement tops and chunky black stomper boots.
In fact, fashion editors have been wearing this style so religiously over the last few seasons that Topshop have just released an ‘Editor’ style (which you can shop below), a clear sign the straight leg is doing something right.
If the fashion-pack seal of approval isn’t enough, then consider the versatile appeal of this wear-with-everything style.
As flexible as they are functional, a classic pair of straight leg jeans is as easy to wear during the day as they are at night. For an effortless look that translates into the 9-5 style your pair with a fine knit jumper tucked in, a checked blazer and a pair of white ankle boots. Then take the same pair straight into evening with the addition of a strappy mule and gold jewellery.
From sustainable styles to the most playful, colourful styles, we’ve found the best pairs of straight jeans to buy now.
Acne Studios
Sitting high on the waist, this stonewashed style is the quintessential straight leg jean. Keep things classic by wearing yours with an oversized blazer and a timeless white T-shirt.
Re/DoneEvery pair of Re/Done jeans is entirely made from upcycled denim. Though those kind of sustainable credentials might be seriously impressive, it’s this cropped style with a sleek straight cut leg that we can’t stop thinking about.
Topshop
This straight-leg style is the most wanted on the high street. Available in 10 shades from jet black to a playful pastel yellow, this classic shade of mid-blue is one that we can see ourselves wearing on heavy rotation for seasons to come.
Khaite
Crafted in the USA, this wide-leg stonewashed style has a laidback feel. Take it straight into evening with the addition of a puff-sleeved top and a pair of square-toe heels.
MSGM
A classic cuts makes the perfect canvas for a bold design. Fresh from the s/s 2020 catwalks, this tie-die print will be a style statement all summer long.
Shop MSGM tie-dye straight-leg jeans at Matches Fashion, £265
Zara
This sailor-inspired ultra-wide style exudes the kind of laidback cool that we can’t wait to usher in to our new season wardrobes. Balance out the volume on the legs by wearing with a racerback top by day or a silky camisole for evening.
Frame
Denim label Frame has attained a cult status, and for good reason – their jeans are both timeless and completely modern. Case in point, these wear-forever Le Sylvie jeans which will feel oh-so cool for years to come.
Nudie JeansSustainable denim label Nudie Jeans has created this timeless style from 100% organic cotton. The denim has been rinsed to make the jeans softer and more supple, giving each pair a unique finish.
Cos
This lilac shade feels like the perfect pair for spring. Wear with chunky black sandals and a colourful cardigan for a laidback daytime look.
Images: courtesy of Getty, Victoria Adamson, Moeez Ali & brands.