When it comes to wardrobe staples there is one piece that we truly cannot imagine our lives without: a great pair of jeans.

We cannot think of a single stylish woman who doesn’t have at least two pairs of jeans on heavy rotation in her wardrobe. From the denim flares loved in the 70s to ultra-skinny styles that reigned supreme in the 2000s, every generation has had its own era-defining denim, and although 2020 might be in its infancy we have a feeling that the break-out denim style of our time is already in our sights.

Enter the straight leg jean.