Who’d have thought 2020 would see the return of the tank top? Stylist’s found 8 of the best to buy, and we’ll show you how to style them too

Ok you might fear the return of the tank top. Yes, at first glance it may take you back to the late 90s when All Saints wore nothing but tanks and cargo pants on Top of the Pops. But the 2020 version of this vest top has come a long way since then. And the defining feature of this summer’s style? It has thicker straps (and boy, we are happy with). Stylist’s fashion team has found at least eight different styles so there’s almost definitely going to be one for everyone. From the one-shoulder to knitted styles, racer backs and the bodysuit: it’s all about the tank top. It’s a simple yet effective wardrobe update that won’t date, we are never going back to the spaghetti strap style of yesteryear. Shop this style now and wear forever.

But how to style a tank top in 2020. Well, whether you wear with your tracksuit bottoms at home, your silky midi skirt, your shorts, or old faithful jeans this really is the simplest summer trend to style. Make it the high-summer alternative to your classic t-shirt. And come winter you don’t need to pack away with the rest of your summer wardrobe - it’s a useful layer for under your knitwear.

When shopping this trend stick to neutral tones, and if that’s not your style try soft palatable pastels rather than bright colours. Gaining kudos amongst our fashion influencer friends, the most Instagramable style on sale right now is the ribbed white racer back. It is the most sporty of its style, but it’s trickier to wear than other iterations because it means donning a strapless bra and buying in a thicker cotton style for no show through. Here’s our edit of the best styles to shop now and style tips on how to wear this summer.

Wear your tank top with cool cargo pants and chunky dad sandals for a chic alternative to your weekend jeans and tee.

Sylvie Mus @sylviemus_

Try a tank top for an evening look, by adding luxe fabrics like leather, and silk. And your favourite heeled mules to offset the simplicity of the top.

Brittany Bathgate @brittanybathgate

Wear your tank top with slouchy tailored trousers for a perfect wear everywhere look, dress up with heels, or try with trainers.

Lizzy Hadfield @shotfromthestreet

Layer under a summer cardigan or oversized blazer for when the evening chill sets in. And with scoop neck styles layer up your gold jewellery to add something extra to a simple look.

8 of the best styles to shop now