9 chic and colourful suits to wear this spring

Suiting is back, but not as you know it. Introducing the colourful suits, creative cuts and bold co-ords that are here to save you from dull office dressing.
Are you stuck in an office style rut? If you’re bored of your workwear repertoire of black dresses and navy jackets then rejoice - this season the colourful suit is coming to put the joy back in office-appropriate dressing.
For spring/summer 2020, designers from Balenciaga to Gabriela Hearst have reimagined the classic suit in a mood-enhancing palette of vibrant brights and playful pastels. The emphasis isn’t just on bold pops of colour, this season designers are considering cut too, with Acne Studios, Dior, Jil Sander and Max Mara all championing the short suit.
Not ready to embrace full technicolour? There are plenty of neutral-toned suits that, thanks to innovative cuts and structured silhouettes, feel just as fresh as colourful styles.
Whether you have a strict corporate dress code or are looking for a smart suit that doesn’t feel too formal for your creative office, we’ve found the best new season suits to reinvigorate your 9-5 style.
Blue suit by The Attico
Fresh off the spring/summer 2020 catwalk, this cerulean-blue suit makes a real statement. The padded shoulders nod to an 80s aesthetic. Style yours with a square toed sandal for a bold yet office-appropriate look.
Shop The Attico single-breasted cotton-blend suit jacket at Matches Fashion, £880
Lime green suit by Topshop
Add a shot of colour into your workwear wardrobe. Thanks to a structured fit, this suit is smart enough to wear for formal dress codes too.
Printed suit by Sies Marjan
Sometimes more really is more. This pale pink suit is finished with an embossed polyurethane coating to create a faux-lizard texture. Save these statement-making separates for when you’re looking to stand out at evening or creative conferences.
Pastel pink suit by French Connection
When it comes to spring-ready pastels, this tailored suit hits the spot. Wear yours with white trainers and a slogan t-shirt for a playful look that works on the weekend too.
Camel suit by Zara
Reluctant to part ways with black and navy suiting? A neutral-toned suit can feel just as fresh as colour. These warm camel separates would be especially chic with gold jewellery and statement earrings.
Contrast suit by Marni
Searching for a suit that isn’t too corporate for a creative office? Then look no further than these playful pink separates by Marni. Pillar box red contrast cuffs add an extra pop of personality to this standout co-ord.
Wrap suit by Ganni
If you prefer to keep your palette neutral, embrace an alternative approach to new season suiting with this wrap suit that cinches in the waist for a structured silhouette. Cut from pure linen, it’s the perfect piece to keep you feeling cool and looking smart on summer days.
Short suit by Mango
Thinking ahead to summer? When the temperatures start to rise, a shorts suit is the perfect way to stay smart in the heat. These wide-leg, long-line Bermuda shorts will work with your office dress code while offering serious chic.
Safari suit by Max Mara
This pastel pink update on the typically taupe safari suit makes for an attention-grabbing update on a classic style.
Images courtesy of brands.