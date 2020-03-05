9 chic and colourful suits to wear this spring

Are you stuck in an office style rut? If you’re bored of your workwear repertoire of black dresses and navy jackets then rejoice - this season the colourful suit is coming to put the joy back in office-appropriate dressing.

For spring/summer 2020, designers from Balenciaga to Gabriela Hearst have reimagined the classic suit in a mood-enhancing palette of vibrant brights and playful pastels. The emphasis isn’t just on bold pops of colour, this season designers are considering cut too, with Acne Studios, Dior, Jil Sander and Max Mara all championing the short suit.

Not ready to embrace full technicolour? There are plenty of neutral-toned suits that, thanks to innovative cuts and structured silhouettes, feel just as fresh as colourful styles.

Whether you have a strict corporate dress code or are looking for a smart suit that doesn’t feel too formal for your creative office, we’ve found the best new season suits to reinvigorate your 9-5 style.