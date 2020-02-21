19 chic designer watches to invest in now

The great thing about watches (other than the fact they tell you crucial information) is that they don’t adhere to traditional accessories rules. Watches aren’t led by trends, they don’t suddenly spout feathers or crystals depending on the season, nor is their size dictated by whether mini or macro accessories are ‘in’.

Buying a watch comes totally down to personal preference from every aspect: shape, style, price, digital or analogue. Are you someone who seeks functionality over style? Do you want something that will fit in with your naturally sporty aesthetic? Perhaps you’re more inclined to a contemporary metal strap over a traditional leather one? Would you rather a square face to a round face?