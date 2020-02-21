Fashion

19 chic designer watches to invest in now

From sporty styles to cool classics, these timeless watches will work hard all day long. 

Watches are something you put on every day (just think of that cost per wear) and, unlike the rest of your accessories, are just as functional as they are fashionable. More importantly, as I recently learned when I left for work an hour before I needed to, watches are much more reliable than the digital clock on your phone.

You may also like

11 jewellery brands that fashion editors are obsessed with (and you will be too)

The great thing about watches (other than the fact they tell you crucial information) is that they don’t adhere to traditional accessories rules. Watches aren’t led by trends, they don’t suddenly spout feathers or crystals depending on the season, nor is their size dictated by whether mini or macro accessories are ‘in’.

Buying a watch comes totally down to personal preference from every aspect: shape, style, price, digital or analogue. Are you someone who seeks functionality over style? Do you want something that will fit in with your naturally sporty aesthetic? Perhaps you’re more inclined to a contemporary metal strap over a traditional leather one? Would you rather a square face to a round face?

Designer watches to invest in: the great thing about watches is that they aren't led by trends.
Designer watches to invest in: the great thing about watches is that they aren't led by trends.

The options are endless, and the ease with watches is that you can make them timeless (pun intended) depending on your own sense of style.

To give you a helping hand we have rounded up the best watches to invest in now. 

Styling: Polly Knight

Photography: Dennis Pederson

Images: Courtesy of brands 

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Billie Bhatia

Fashion

Why are celebrities and influencers so obsessed with these £95 trainers?

These sneakers are a firm favourite with the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Whitney Port and Mila Kunis.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Fashion

6 T-shirts and sweatshirts that are sustainable, stylish and affordable

Stylist’s guest editor Adwoa Aboah wanted chic basics that didn’t cost the earth - so the Stylist fashion team got on the case.

Posted by
Helen Atkin
Published
Fashion

We have found the most universally flattering swimsuit shape

It'll make you happy about swimwear shopping. Yes, really!

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published