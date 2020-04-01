When it comes to wardrobe staples, there are few that work harder than a classic white shirt. Though it’s a perfect partner for office-appropriate suiting, the power of this crisp style is that it is just as effective when styled with your off-duty looks as well. A true style chameleon, there are few pieces that are simultaneously as cool and as chic as a crisp white shirt.

The eternally elegant Katharine Hepburn was a huge fan of a simple white shirt with the collar turned up, Marilyn Monroe was often pictured in blue jeans with a classic shirt thrown on and in a more modern turn of events, Meghan Markle has proven to be a fan too. Take your styling cues from Meghan and pair with a relaxed fit pair of jeans and loafers for a laidback look that still feels incredibly chic, or just add a pencil skirt to pull off the Duchess’ favourite smart-yet-stylish wardrobe hack.