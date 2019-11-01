These cosy jumpers will actually make you want to wrap up during the freeze

It may still technically autumn, but the weather is giving us winter vibes. Coats, scarves and soon to be gloves are making their way back into our everyday uniforms. It’s getting to the point where we need an actual reason to leave the house – aside from the 9-5, of course – and showing off a stylish new knit is as good a reason as any.

Because there’s something about a new jumper that makes us feel slightly smug about braving the cold weather. If you choose the right one, we guarantee it’ll go the distance in your wardrobe, meaning you’ll be able to bring it back out year after year.

Below, we’ve picked out the best staple classic from Zara, sorbet shade from Rejina Pyo, bobble detail must-have from & Other Stories, and cool colour-block at Toshop and Peter Pilotto.