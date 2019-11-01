Fashion

These cosy jumpers will actually make you want to wrap up during the freeze

We’ve picked the best jumpers to keep you snug, stylish and cheerful this winter. 

It may still technically autumn, but the weather is giving us winter vibes. Coats, scarves and soon to be gloves are making their way back into our everyday uniforms. It’s getting to the point where we need an actual reason to leave the house – aside from the 9-5, of course – and showing off a stylish new knit is as good a reason as any.

Because there’s something about a new jumper that makes us feel slightly smug about braving the cold weather. If you choose the right one, we guarantee it’ll go the distance in your wardrobe, meaning you’ll be able to bring it back out year after year.

Below, we’ve picked out the best staple classic from Zara, sorbet shade from Rejina Pyo, bobble detail must-have from & Other Stories, and cool colour-block at Toshop and Peter Pilotto.

Read on for fashion editor-approved knitwear, starting at just £19.99. Go, go, go!

  • Jaeger

    Jaeger jumper
    Best jumpers: Jaeger

    Classic, timeless, and it will go with everything in your wardrobe for the foreseeable future. You can’t fault a camel cashmere knit. 

    Camel cashmere knit, £125, Jaeger

    BUY JAEGER JUMPER

  • Nanushka

    Nanushka jumpers
    Best jumpers: Nanushka

    Zip up knitwear is big news this season. Not only do they look so good with jeans or skirts, they’re also perfect for adding a knit roll neck underneath for extra warmth. 

    Eria cropped faux pearl-embellished cable-knit sweater, £315, Nanushka at net-a-porter.com

    BUY NANUSHKA JUMPER

  • Marks and Spencer

    Marks and Spencer jumper
    Best jumpers: Marks and Spencer

    It’s time to embrace a festive fair isle knit. Look to M&S for an affordable option that will look great with a fitted pair of jeans. 

    Fair isle print roll neck relaxed fit jumper, £25, Marks and Spencer

    BUY MARKS AND SPENCER JUMPER

  • Loewe

    Loewe jumper
    Best jumpers: Loewe

    If you’re looking for a light knit you can layer under dresses, shirts and even other jumpers, then this is it. Thanks Loewe.

    Striped high-neck cotton sweater, £395, Loewe at matchesfashion.com

    BUY LOEWE JUMPER

  • Isabel Marant Étoile

    Isabel Marant Étoile jumper
    Best jumpers: Isabel Marant Étoile

    We advise wearing this cream knit with straight leg trousers and Chelsea boots. Although it’ll look just as good layered over a printed dress with knee-high boots, too. 

    Naka cotton-blend sweater, £385, Isabel Marant Étoile at mytheresa.com

    BUY ISABEL MARANT ÉTOILE JUMPER

Topshop

Image of Topshop jumper
Best jumpers: Topshop

Layer this beauty over a silky slip dress with chunky lace up boots for an autumn/winter look that’ll never fail. 

Knitted colour block jumper, £39, Topshop

BUY TOPSHOP JUMPER NOW

Rejina Pyo 

Image of Rejina Pyo jumper
Best jumpers: Rejina Pyo

We’re all for brightening up gloomy days with a colour-pop knit. This lemon sorbet number with draped detail will look effortlessly chic with checked wide-leg trousers. 

Colette draped mohair-blend sweater, £495, Rejina Pyo at net-a-porter.com

BUY NOW

Arket

Image of Arket cardigan
Best jumpers: Arket

It’s one of this season’s must-have hues and it’s as soft as it looks. Add to this the fact it comes in five other colours and we may have just found the perfect everyday cardigan. 

Tip: style as a top by wearing it on its own – it’s the chicest way to wear the cardie this season. 

Alpaca and merino cardigan, £79, Arket

BUY ARKET CARDIGAN

Joseph 

Image of Joseph jumper
Best jumpers: Joseph

This chunky roll neck will keep you so cosy (not to mention chic) this winter. It may not be bright but the mono print with definitely make a statement. Wear with beige trousers and chunky Chelsea boots for an effortless daytime look. 

High neck print knit, £355, Joseph

BUY JOSEPH JUMPER NOW

H&M

Image of hm jumper
Best jumpers: H&M

This bold button cardigan is here to complete any autumn/winter outfit. From slip skirts and trainers to off-white jeans and sleek ankle boots – you’ll wear this wool style on repeat. 

Chunky-knit wool cardigan, £49.99, H&M

BUY H&M CARDIGAN NOW

Peter Pilotto

Image of Peter Pilotto jumper
Best jumpers: Peter Pilotto

If you’re a fan of brights then this embroidered knit is for you. Let it do all the talking by teaming with simple jeans or a matching camel skirt with knee high boots. 

Embroidered wool-blend jacquard turtleneck sweater, £795, Peter Pilotto at net-a-porter.com

BUY PETER PILOTTO JUMPER

& Other Stories

& Other Stories jumper
Best jumpers: & Other Stories

A bobble jumper makes us feel instantly cosy and it needs practically no styling to make it look amazing. With straight leg jeans and fresh kicks. Simple. 

Alpaca wool knit bobble jumper, £85, & Other Stories stories.com

BUY & OTHER STORIES JUMPER NOW

Zara

Zara jumper
Best jumpers: Zara

Opting for a classic is never a bad idea. You’ll wear a navy, crew neck knit so many times that you’ll lose count. The sleek sleeve buttons are all the detail you need to make it look more premium than the price tag. 

Basis long sleeve sweater, £19.99, Zara

BUY ZARA JUMPER

French Connection

Image of French Connection jumper
Best jumpers: French Connection

Burnt orange is an autumn hue that can act as a neutral or a bright in your wardrobe. Keep it tonal by teaming with tan and orange hues or clash with floral or check prints to keep it statement.

Sara knit crew neck jumper, £85, French Connection

BUY FRENCH CONNECTION JUMPER NOW

Tibi

Best jumpers: Tibi
Best jumpers: Tibi

Pastels aren’t just for warmer months, incorporate them into your autumn/winter wardrobes by teaming with cosy fabrics. Think cord, leather and suede and you’ll nail the look. 

Tip: a v-neck sweater is perfect to layer over a roll neck jumper. 

Alpaca blend sweater, £355, Tibi at mytheresa.com

BUY TIBI JUMPER NOW

Main image: Getty 

Other images: Courtesy by brands 

