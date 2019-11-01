These cosy jumpers will actually make you want to wrap up during the freeze
We’ve picked the best jumpers to keep you snug, stylish and cheerful this winter.
It may still technically autumn, but the weather is giving us winter vibes. Coats, scarves and soon to be gloves are making their way back into our everyday uniforms. It’s getting to the point where we need an actual reason to leave the house – aside from the 9-5, of course – and showing off a stylish new knit is as good a reason as any.
Because there’s something about a new jumper that makes us feel slightly smug about braving the cold weather. If you choose the right one, we guarantee it’ll go the distance in your wardrobe, meaning you’ll be able to bring it back out year after year.
Below, we’ve picked out the best staple classic from Zara, sorbet shade from Rejina Pyo, bobble detail must-have from & Other Stories, and cool colour-block at Toshop and Peter Pilotto.
Read on for fashion editor-approved knitwear, starting at just £19.99. Go, go, go!
Jaeger
Classic, timeless, and it will go with everything in your wardrobe for the foreseeable future. You can’t fault a camel cashmere knit.
Camel cashmere knit, £125, Jaeger
Nanushka
Zip up knitwear is big news this season. Not only do they look so good with jeans or skirts, they’re also perfect for adding a knit roll neck underneath for extra warmth.
Eria cropped faux pearl-embellished cable-knit sweater, £315, Nanushka at net-a-porter.com
Marks and Spencer
It’s time to embrace a festive fair isle knit. Look to M&S for an affordable option that will look great with a fitted pair of jeans.
Fair isle print roll neck relaxed fit jumper, £25, Marks and Spencer
Loewe
If you’re looking for a light knit you can layer under dresses, shirts and even other jumpers, then this is it. Thanks Loewe.
Striped high-neck cotton sweater, £395, Loewe at matchesfashion.com
Isabel Marant Étoile
We advise wearing this cream knit with straight leg trousers and Chelsea boots. Although it’ll look just as good layered over a printed dress with knee-high boots, too.
Naka cotton-blend sweater, £385, Isabel Marant Étoile at mytheresa.com
Topshop
Layer this beauty over a silky slip dress with chunky lace up boots for an autumn/winter look that’ll never fail.
Knitted colour block jumper, £39, Topshop
Rejina Pyo
We’re all for brightening up gloomy days with a colour-pop knit. This lemon sorbet number with draped detail will look effortlessly chic with checked wide-leg trousers.
Colette draped mohair-blend sweater, £495, Rejina Pyo at net-a-porter.com
Arket
It’s one of this season’s must-have hues and it’s as soft as it looks. Add to this the fact it comes in five other colours and we may have just found the perfect everyday cardigan.
Tip: style as a top by wearing it on its own – it’s the chicest way to wear the cardie this season.
Alpaca and merino cardigan, £79, Arket
Joseph
This chunky roll neck will keep you so cosy (not to mention chic) this winter. It may not be bright but the mono print with definitely make a statement. Wear with beige trousers and chunky Chelsea boots for an effortless daytime look.
High neck print knit, £355, Joseph
H&M
This bold button cardigan is here to complete any autumn/winter outfit. From slip skirts and trainers to off-white jeans and sleek ankle boots – you’ll wear this wool style on repeat.
Chunky-knit wool cardigan, £49.99, H&M
Peter Pilotto
If you’re a fan of brights then this embroidered knit is for you. Let it do all the talking by teaming with simple jeans or a matching camel skirt with knee high boots.
Embroidered wool-blend jacquard turtleneck sweater, £795, Peter Pilotto at net-a-porter.com
& Other Stories
A bobble jumper makes us feel instantly cosy and it needs practically no styling to make it look amazing. With straight leg jeans and fresh kicks. Simple.
Alpaca wool knit bobble jumper, £85, & Other Stories stories.com
Zara
Opting for a classic is never a bad idea. You’ll wear a navy, crew neck knit so many times that you’ll lose count. The sleek sleeve buttons are all the detail you need to make it look more premium than the price tag.
Basis long sleeve sweater, £19.99, Zara
French Connection
Burnt orange is an autumn hue that can act as a neutral or a bright in your wardrobe. Keep it tonal by teaming with tan and orange hues or clash with floral or check prints to keep it statement.
Sara knit crew neck jumper, £85, French Connection
Tibi
Pastels aren’t just for warmer months, incorporate them into your autumn/winter wardrobes by teaming with cosy fabrics. Think cord, leather and suede and you’ll nail the look.
Tip: a v-neck sweater is perfect to layer over a roll neck jumper.
Alpaca blend sweater, £355, Tibi at mytheresa.com
Main image: Getty
Other images: Courtesy by brands