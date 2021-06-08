As we prepare to step into summer, we really owe it to our feet to do so in style. Having spent much of the past year stationed firmly in our sad slippers, it’s time to swap them out for a stylish pair of sliders; as easy as your favourite house shoes, but with a touch more panache.

Enter, the woven slide, which is having one hell of a comeback this summer. They’re easy-peasy to wear – the shoe equivalent of the throw-on-and-go dress – and work equally as well when paired with jeans, skirts, shoes, you name it, and they will work.