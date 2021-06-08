Woven sandals are set to have a big moment this summer – these are the best to buy now

Get ready for the shoe equivalent of the throw-on-and-go dress; enter, the woven sandal. 

As we prepare to step into summer, we really owe it to our feet to do so in style. Having spent much of the past year stationed firmly in our sad slippers, it’s time to swap them out for a stylish pair of sliders; as easy as your favourite house shoes, but with a touch more panache.

Enter, the woven slide, which is having one hell of a comeback this summer. They’re easy-peasy to wear – the shoe equivalent of the throw-on-and-go dress – and work equally as well when paired with jeans, skirts, shoes, you name it, and they will work.

If the chunky sandal isn’t quite to your taste and, well, it’s far too hot for trainers, then treat your feet to a pair of woven sandals in either jute or leather. These are some of the best. 

  • Free People Soleil slip-on sandals

    With a slight platform, these colourful woven slides will be the perfect shoe option for a slightly kick-flared jean and will look equally as good when paired with a floaty summer dress.

    Shop Free People Soleil slip-on sandals, £98

  • Toast Heirloom leather slides

    These comfy woven slides are as cosy as they are cool, and will look super chic when paired with linen trousers. Summer style made easy.

    Shop Toast Heirloom leather slides, £145

  • Clergerie orange woven sandals

    The perfect shade to accentuate a sun-kissed glow, these woven orange sandals are a wonderful way of embracing a touch of colour this summer. 

    Shop Clergerie orange woven sandals at Yoox, £178

  • Jigsaw Dion woven sandals

    For a more pared-back take on the woven slider, look to Jigsaw’s brown-toned offerings which are crying out to be debuted on your feet this summer.

    Shop Jigsaw Dion woven sandals, £90

  • Monsoon woven gold flat sandals

    The colour of the sun itself, these lovely glimmering gold sliders are an easy way of embracing some fun-loving metallics this summer.

    Shop Monsoon woven gold flat sandals, £35

