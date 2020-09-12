Meet the cardigan style you’ll undoubtedly wear on repeat this season

Posted by for Fashion

Gracing the ‘new in’ sections and Instagram feeds everywhere – this is the knitwear style to try out.

Like Marmite, the cardigan can be one of those items you either love or hate. If you’re feeling the latter, then hear us out – we guarantee to help you change your mind. Year after year the cardigan makes a comeback and this year they’re bigger than ever. It could have something to do with designers – including the likes of Prada, Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs – putting the humble knitwear style on the catwalk teaming with everything from mini skirts to jumpsuits. Or, it could be partly to do with the fact the year 2020 has been all about comfort – slippers, loungewear and PJs have been at the top on our wish lists since March. 

While of course we’re big fans of the button-up styles or the high neck with fancy collars that are doing the rounds right now, it’s the wrap style that’s gaining a lot of attention. 

Like the fail-safe wrap dress, the wrap cardigan is universally flattering, it’s an easy layer to style depending on the unpredictable British weather and, most importantly, it’s so very comfy. Because of all these reasons, a certain style from & Other Stories (seen above on Sümeyye) has been a regular on our Instagram feeds already this season. Like the oversized wool blazer & Other Stories had this time last year (you know the one) we predict this will have the same sell-out effect. 

Scroll down to shop the style, along with all our other favourite wrap cardies to see you through autumn/winter. 

Best wrap cardigans

  • & Other Stories

    & Other Stories cardigan
    Best wrap cardigans: & Other Stories

    A soft sage hue, a statement collar and a sleek side tie makes this cardigan a true hero item. Grab it before it inevitably sells out.

    Shop & Other Stories ribbed wrap cardigan, £65

    BUY NOW

  • Next

    Next cardigan
    Best wrap cardigans: Next

    If you prefer to keep your knitwear classic then opt for this belted cardie in cream or navy. We’re imagining it layered over a roll neck and midi skirt with knee-high boots when it gets cooler. 

    Shop Next belted cardigan, £35

    BUY NOW

Opening image: Next

All other images: courtesy of brands

Recommended by Harriet Davey