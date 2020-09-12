Gracing the ‘new in’ sections and Instagram feeds everywhere – this is the knitwear style to try out.
Like Marmite, the cardigan can be one of those items you either love or hate. If you’re feeling the latter, then hear us out – we guarantee to help you change your mind. Year after year the cardigan makes a comeback and this year they’re bigger than ever. It could have something to do with designers – including the likes of Prada, Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs – putting the humble knitwear style on the catwalk teaming with everything from mini skirts to jumpsuits. Or, it could be partly to do with the fact the year 2020 has been all about comfort – slippers, loungewear and PJs have been at the top on our wish lists since March.
While of course we’re big fans of the button-up styles or the high neck with fancy collars that are doing the rounds right now, it’s the wrap style that’s gaining a lot of attention.
Like the fail-safe wrap dress, the wrap cardigan is universally flattering, it’s an easy layer to style depending on the unpredictable British weather and, most importantly, it’s so very comfy. Because of all these reasons, a certain style from & Other Stories (seen above on Sümeyye) has been a regular on our Instagram feeds already this season. Like the oversized wool blazer & Other Stories had this time last year (you know the one) we predict this will have the same sell-out effect.
Scroll down to shop the style, along with all our other favourite wrap cardies to see you through autumn/winter.
Best wrap cardigans
& Other Stories
A soft sage hue, a statement collar and a sleek side tie makes this cardigan a true hero item. Grab it before it inevitably sells out.
Next
If you prefer to keep your knitwear classic then opt for this belted cardie in cream or navy. We’re imagining it layered over a roll neck and midi skirt with knee-high boots when it gets cooler.
Cos
For a subtle take on the micro trend, look to this Cos button wrap style. It’s simple, sleek and looks effortless over midi dresses. Note: it’s also made from recycled cashmere, FYI.
Raey
Raey is known for its timeless, quality knitwear so they’re a guaranteed investment buy. Feel like you’re in your dressing gown at all times (in a chic way, of course) with this longline version.
Live The Process
Drifting far away from the chunky knitwear style usually associated with the humble cardigan, this tighter fitting wrap style is the 2020 update. Style with leather trousers and chunky stomper boots for an effortless ensemble.
H&M
A grey knit will never date, will go with everything in your wardrobe and will work across all seasons. Layer this cropped wrap style with an oversized blazer when it gets cooler.
Asos
Wear on its own with jeans and kicks or add over a cami dress with ankle boots. However you style this & Other Stories number, you won’t regret adding it to your new season knitwear edit, trust us.
Shop & Other Stories wrap cardigan in light grey melange, £45 (asos.com)
