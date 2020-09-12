Like Marmite, the cardigan can be one of those items you either love or hate. If you’re feeling the latter, then hear us out – we guarantee to help you change your mind. Year after year the cardigan makes a comeback and this year they’re bigger than ever. It could have something to do with designers – including the likes of Prada, Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs – putting the humble knitwear style on the catwalk teaming with everything from mini skirts to jumpsuits. Or, it could be partly to do with the fact the year 2020 has been all about comfort – slippers, loungewear and PJs have been at the top on our wish lists since March.

While of course we’re big fans of the button-up styles or the high neck with fancy collars that are doing the rounds right now, it’s the wrap style that’s gaining a lot of attention.

Like the fail-safe wrap dress, the wrap cardigan is universally flattering, it’s an easy layer to style depending on the unpredictable British weather and, most importantly, it’s so very comfy. Because of all these reasons, a certain style from & Other Stories (seen above on Sümeyye) has been a regular on our Instagram feeds already this season. Like the oversized wool blazer & Other Stories had this time last year (you know the one) we predict this will have the same sell-out effect.

Scroll down to shop the style, along with all our other favourite wrap cardies to see you through autumn/winter.