11 zebra print dresses to put a sartorial spring in your step this summer

Animal print remains as a big trend this summer, but want something a little cooler than leopard print? Make zebra print dresses your go-to this season.
The popularity of animal print has never really gone away. There was a time, not so long ago, when leopard print dominated the catwalk. There wasn’t a designer that wasn’t tapping into the trends as a new neutral. In fact, it was such a big trend in 2018 that we even dedicated an entire Stylist issue to the print, cover and all.
As the seasons progressed the demand for animal print was real, and not just the classic leopard print, but a whole safari full of options. From giraffe print to snake print and cow print, catwalks saw an influx in options and we couldn’t get enough. However, the monochrome appeal of zebra print has meant that this particular style of dress has continued its popularity long after its first catwalk moment.
Taking on an animal print might feel quite overwhelming, especially if you are a strictly non-print person, but zebra print is a surprisingly easy addition to your wardrobe.
Whether you’re gearing up for a staycation and want something to make you feel a little bit more exotic, or heading back to the workplace and in search of exciting summer inspiration, or even if you’re just looking for a summer dress to enjoy strolls in the park, we’ve rounded up the best zebra print dresses to give you a sartorial spring in your step this season.
AllSaints
AllSaints’ easy throw-on style dress, is your one stop summer hit. With subtle print clash details and a tie waist, you can dress this piece up and down all season long.
Next
Next’s zebra print dress features multiple ruffles and a flowing skirt, making it the perfect addition to your warm-weather wardrobe. Team yours with a basket bag for serious summer style.
Staud
Staud’s black and white zebra print dress is lined with a silver slip dress that lends a subtle metallic glint through the semi-sheer material. Team it with an embellished bag and statement shoes for a directional occasion look.
Monki
For those wanting an even more neutral take on the zebra print trend, try Monki’s khaki shirt dress. Pair yours with trainers and a classic denim jacket.
Asos Curve
We love the clean lines on Asos Curve’s zebra print dress. Make this satin wrap dress work for an evening look by wearing it with barely-there black sandals and a beaded bag.
Rat and Boa
Opting for a more colourful take on the trend, Rat and Boa are serving serious 90s nostalgia via their zebra print slip dress. For a day time look wear yours with stomper boots and a leather jacket.
Reserved
Reserved give its zebra print dress a smock style for an effortless wardrobe addition. Throw on yours with dad sandals for a quick summer look.
Zimmermann
Zimmermann’s zebra print dress is a big holiday mood. With its puff sleeves, beep v-neck and tonal print, you’re staycation just got tropical.
Topshop
With sweet tie details on the neck and wrists, Topshop’s all over bold print is a statement piece without the statement price tag. We’ll be wearing ours with chunky gold hoops and sandals.
Zara
Leave it to high street hero Zara to make zebra print workwear appropriate. Team yours with an oversized linen blazer and backless mules for stylish office attire.
Asos
A knockout occasion dress, Asos’ zebra print dress needs no accompaniments. For cooler days try a boxy cardigan and chunky boots with this satin midi.
Images: Getty / Courtesy of brands