11 zebra print dresses to put a sartorial spring in your step this summer

The popularity of animal print has never really gone away. There was a time, not so long ago, when leopard print dominated the catwalk. There wasn’t a designer that wasn’t tapping into the trends as a new neutral. In fact, it was such a big trend in 2018 that we even dedicated an entire Stylist issue to the print, cover and all.

As the seasons progressed the demand for animal print was real, and not just the classic leopard print, but a whole safari full of options. From giraffe print to snake print and cow print, catwalks saw an influx in options and we couldn’t get enough. However, the monochrome appeal of zebra print has meant that this particular style of dress has continued its popularity long after its first catwalk moment.