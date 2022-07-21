All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Leave the leopard behind this summer and opt for updated zebra print instead.
While many journalists have waxed lyrical about the eternal popularity of leopard print and argued passionately about whether or not it should be considered a neutral, much less debate has been reserved for leopard’s equally chic counterpart: zebra.
Offering a slightly more understated take on animal print, zebra print has been steadily gaining popularity in recent seasons. Whether created in an abstract brightly hued palette or inspired by its original black and white colourway, this season zebra print is being seen across dresses, skirts, trousers and even accessories.
Staud has offered a playful take on the print, using it to dream up a fully beaded blue and white handbag, while Proenza Schouler has created an intricate jacquard inspired by its shapes. Many brands have also employed the aesthetic across billowy summer maxis and party-ready mini dresses.
While animal print may seem slightly OTT for the uninitiated, opting for zebra print is the easiest way to dabble in the look due to its versatility. Often it can even present like your run-of-the-mill abstract pattern, without strictly looking like animal print at all.
Ready to try the trend? Below you’ll find 11 zebra print products for minimalists who want to give animal print a go.
Omnes Riviera midi dress in pink zebra
A modern take on zebra print, this Omnes midi dress will be a party-ready addition to your wardrobe. In an on-trend red and pink combo, you’ll be wearing this on repeat all summer.
Staud Tommy beaded zebra shoulder bag
Interested in Zebra print, but not quite sure you’re ready to go all in? This bag might just be the statement accessory you’ve been searching for.
River Island cut out mini dress
It wouldn’t be summer 2022 without featuring at least one cut-out dress. The trend is absolutely everywhere. This dress features of-the-moment side cut-out detailing which leads to a keyhole cut-out at the back.
Ganni Betzy zebra-print high-rise flared jeans
These zebra print Ganni jeans were a hit with the street style set, and can you blame them? The kick-flare silhouette is incredibly chic, while the quirky print offers a contemporary update on regular blue denim.
Oliver Bonas sketched animal print brown midi dress
With its viscose fabric and breezy voluminous silhouette, this Oliver Bonas dress is certainly heatwave approved. Featuring thin shoulder straps and a tie-back detail, this will be one of the comfiest dresses you own.
Shop Oliver Bonas sketched animal print brown midi dress, £75
Whistles zebra tiered skirt
From the understated tones to the tiered shape, this Whistles skirt offers an approachable take on zebra print for those who are just dabbling in the trend. Pair it with a plain T-shirt as shown above or opt for a cosy knit to transition this look to cooler temperatures.
Proenza Schouler White Label zebra-print minidress
Featuring a textured jacquard-knit, this Proenza Schouler mini feels both elegant and elevated. Pair with loafers for a work-ready look then swap for heeled sandals when you’re aspiring for something a bit dressier.
Shop Proenza Schouler White Label zebra-print minidress, £375
Warehouse plus size zebra crepe ruffle hem dress
For work or weekend, this classic belted mini dress is a failsafe summer outfit option. It’s all in the details, with the ruffled sleeves and flounce skirt adding extra interest.
Nicholas Pascal zebra-print mini dress
From the collared neckline to the front tie detail, there’s something decidedly retro about this mini dress by Nicholas. The use of zebra print only helps to strengthen the aesthetic.
Mango mom jeans animal print
Mango has created these jeans in a traditional black and white zebra print, meaning it’ll appeal a little bit more to the minimalists.
Rixo Ronan zebra-print linen-blend mini dress
Benefitting from a classic shape and silhouette, this Rixo dress is a timeless option for those wanting to dip their toes in the animal print pool.
Images: Courtesy of brands