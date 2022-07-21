Summer trends 2022: zebra print

11 zebra print pieces for minimalists who want to dabble in animal print

Leave the leopard behind this summer and opt for updated zebra print instead.      

While many journalists have waxed lyrical about the eternal popularity of leopard print and argued passionately about whether or not it should be considered a neutral, much less debate has been reserved for leopard’s equally chic counterpart: zebra.

Offering a slightly more understated take on animal print, zebra print has been steadily gaining popularity in recent seasons. Whether created in an abstract brightly hued palette or inspired by its original black and white colourway, this season zebra print is being seen across dresses, skirts, trousers and even accessories. 

Staud has offered a playful take on the print, using it to dream up a fully beaded blue and white handbag, while Proenza Schouler has created an intricate jacquard inspired by its shapes. Many brands have also employed the aesthetic across billowy summer maxis and party-ready mini dresses. 

While animal print may seem slightly OTT for the uninitiated, opting for zebra print is the easiest way to dabble in the look due to its versatility. Often it can even present like your run-of-the-mill abstract pattern, without strictly looking like animal print at all. 

Ready to try the trend? Below you’ll find 11 zebra print products for minimalists who want to give animal print a go. 

  • Omnes Riviera midi dress in pink zebra

    Omnes zebra print dress

    A modern take on zebra print, this Omnes midi dress will be a party-ready addition to your wardrobe. In an on-trend red and pink combo, you’ll be wearing this on repeat all summer. 

    Shop Omnes Riviera midi dress in pink zebra, £55

  • Staud Tommy beaded zebra shoulder bag

    Staud Zebra Print Bag

    Interested in Zebra print, but not quite sure you’re ready to go all in? This bag might just be the statement accessory you’ve been searching for. 

    Shop Staud Tommy beaded zebra shoulder bag, £220

  • River Island cut out mini dress

    River Island cut out dress

    It wouldn’t be summer 2022 without featuring at least one cut-out dress. The trend is absolutely everywhere. This dress features of-the-moment side cut-out detailing which leads to a keyhole cut-out at the back. 

    Shop River Island cut out mini dress, £36

  • Ganni Betzy zebra-print high-rise flared jeans

    Ganni zebra print jeans

    These zebra print Ganni jeans were a hit with the street style set, and can you blame them? The kick-flare silhouette is incredibly chic, while the quirky print offers a contemporary update on regular blue denim. 

    Ganni Betzy zebra-print high-rise flared jeans, £99

  • Oliver Bonas sketched animal print brown midi dress

    Oliver Bonas zebra print dress

    With its viscose fabric and breezy voluminous silhouette, this Oliver Bonas dress is certainly heatwave approved. Featuring thin shoulder straps and a tie-back detail, this will be one of the comfiest dresses you own. 

    Shop Oliver Bonas sketched animal print brown midi dress, £75

  • Whistles zebra tiered skirt

    Whistles zebra print skirt

    From the understated tones to the tiered shape, this Whistles skirt offers an approachable take on zebra print for those who are just dabbling in the trend. Pair it with a plain T-shirt as shown above or opt for a cosy knit to transition this look to cooler temperatures. 

    Shop Whistles zebra tiered skirt, £59

  • Proenza Schouler White Label zebra-print minidress

    Proenza Schouler zebra print dress

    Featuring a textured jacquard-knit, this Proenza Schouler mini feels both elegant and elevated. Pair with loafers for a work-ready look then swap for heeled sandals when you’re aspiring for something a bit dressier. 

    Shop Proenza Schouler White Label zebra-print minidress, £375

  • Warehouse plus size zebra crepe ruffle hem dress

    Warehouse zebra print dress

    For work or weekend, this classic belted mini dress is a failsafe summer outfit option. It’s all in the details, with the ruffled sleeves and flounce skirt adding extra interest. 

    Shop Warehouse plus size zebra crepe ruffle hem dress, £41

  • Nicholas Pascal zebra-print mini dress

    Nicholas zebra print dress

    From the collared neckline to the front tie detail, there’s something decidedly retro about this mini dress by Nicholas. The use of zebra print only helps to strengthen the aesthetic. 

    Shop Nicholas Pascal zebra-print mini dress, £165

