While many journalists have waxed lyrical about the eternal popularity of leopard print and argued passionately about whether or not it should be considered a neutral, much less debate has been reserved for leopard’s equally chic counterpart: zebra.

Offering a slightly more understated take on animal print, zebra print has been steadily gaining popularity in recent seasons. Whether created in an abstract brightly hued palette or inspired by its original black and white colourway, this season zebra print is being seen across dresses, skirts, trousers and even accessories.

Staud has offered a playful take on the print, using it to dream up a fully beaded blue and white handbag, while Proenza Schouler has created an intricate jacquard inspired by its shapes. Many brands have also employed the aesthetic across billowy summer maxis and party-ready mini dresses.