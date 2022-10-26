Jumper season is well and truly here, but it’s fair to say that not all knitwear is made equal. From the Fair Isle knits to chunky cable styles, there’s a limitless list of warming winter designs, but one jumper, in particular, seems to be proving itself to be a fan favourite.

The Lorna jumper is Kitri’s number one best seller, which will come as no surprise to those who know the brand. For those who aren’t well-versed in its wares, think bold dresses, feather-trimmed trousers, eye-catching co-ords and, of course, its cult colourblocked Lorna knit, which is finally back in stock today having amassed a 400-person waitlist.