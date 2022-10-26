The Kitri jumper with a 400-person waitlist is back in stock, and it’s available in new season styles
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
When it comes to winter warmers and snuggly knitwear, there’s nothing quite like Kitri’s cult Lorna jumper – and it’s finally back in stock.
Jumper season is well and truly here, but it’s fair to say that not all knitwear is made equal. From the Fair Isle knits to chunky cable styles, there’s a limitless list of warming winter designs, but one jumper, in particular, seems to be proving itself to be a fan favourite.
The Lorna jumper is Kitri’s number one best seller, which will come as no surprise to those who know the brand. For those who aren’t well-versed in its wares, think bold dresses, feather-trimmed trousers, eye-catching co-ords and, of course, its cult colourblocked Lorna knit, which is finally back in stock today having amassed a 400-person waitlist.
Founded in 2017, Kitri is a relative newcomer to the fashion scene, especially when considering some of the stalwarts have been around for over a century – Levis, we’re looking at you.
Founder Haeni Kim set out on a mission to create well-made hero pieces that wouldn’t break the bank, and that’s exactly what she’s done. After a few years of working for luxury fashion labels in London, followed by five years travelling through Asia to learn about product development, Kim founded Kitri which is going from strength to strength.
Last year, Kim shared with Stylist that although she looks to ‘trends’ the main aim of the Kitri game “is to create styles that will be loved by our customers for a long time, not just for a season or two”. Cue the Lorna jumper, and we’re now joining waitlists in the hundreds to get our hands on this timeless piece.
Unveiled in new prints and colours for autumn/winter, including a pretty pink zig-zag, gorgeous green and winter-ready brown, the bestseller is back in new seasonal styles. But, the best bit about the brand is that they only stock limited quantities – great for when you don’t want to walk into someone wearing your outfit, but not ideal for those slow to add to their basket.
So, if you want it, best not to sleep on this one.
Images: Courtesy of Kitri.