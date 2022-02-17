All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From necklaces to bracelets, there’s a zodiac piece of jewellery just right for you and your star sign.
The intention of jewellery is always to turn heads, in one way or another. Whether it’s with a statement-making XXL cocktail ring (the dome-shaped family of which is decidedly en vogue), or a chunky gold chain to layer up your #NeckMess game.
But increasingly, jewellery of the personalised sort has elbowed its way into prime position on our necks, wrists and fingers. If initial jewellery is a little too glib for you, then zodiac-inspired bling might well be what your collection’s been hankering for.
Of course, these aren’t pieces of jewellery that are glaringly obvious about their purpose, but more give a subtle nod to one’s star sign. A subtle diamond-shaped nod, in some instances.
When stacking necklaces, bracelets and rings are the trend du jour, it pays to invest in jewellery that’s perfect for layering, and these zodiac-themed pieces will seamlessly work with the pieces you already own. Whether you opt for a Capricorn chain or a Gemini gem-adorned ring, the zodiac options are endless. Be prepared to embrace some serious spiritual energy.
The M Jewelers 10-karat gold zodiac necklace
In the same style as Carrie’s signature namesake necklace, these 10-karat gold chains are demure yet still statement-making. Stack with all of your other favourite pieces for a seriously stylish celestial look.
Shop The M Jewelers 10-karat gold zodiac necklace at Net-a-Porter, £385
Maje zodiac pendant
Maje’s star sign pendants are reason enough to start layering up your necklaces, if you haven’t already. Allow the chain’s charm to do all of the talking for you.
Scream Pretty zodiac necklace
Treat all of the loved ones in your life to a zodiac necklace from homegrown brand Scream Pretty, which are as punchy as they are pretty.
TBalance Crystals Aquarius bracelet
Chunky beaded bracelets look best and most impactful when worn with as many other chunky beaded bracelets as you can fit on your arm. Clash colours and sizes for a celestial style statement.
Shop TBalance Crystals Aquarius bracelet at Net-a-Porter, £45
Missoma zodiac constellation pendant
London label Missoma doesn’t put a foot wrong when it comes to statement-making bling, and this dainty zodiac pendant is proof.
Astrid & Miyu celestial band ring
Not only is this celestial detailed ring delicate enough to wear on its own, but it also makes the perfect stackable number for piling on the rings when you want to make a splash.
Monica Vinader Chinese New Year The Rat charm
Monica Vinader’s rat-shaped charm is a nod to the Chinese zodiac, which dictated that 2020 was the Year of the Rat. In case you missed it, invest in a rat-shaped pendant and the Year of the Rat will come around again in a decade’s time.
Anna Lou of London personalised zodiac ring
Nothing says it better than a personalised present for either a loved one or yourself. And where rings are concerned, Anna Lou of London’s signet style is all the proof you need.
PD Paola Zodiac necklace
PD Paola’s barely-there bling is fashion’s best-kept secret and a favourite among the industry’s glitterati for good reason. Wear this gem-encrusted necklace alone or with your go-to chunkier chains for a personal take.
Images: courtesy of brands.