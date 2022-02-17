The intention of jewellery is always to turn heads, in one way or another. Whether it’s with a statement-making XXL cocktail ring (the dome-shaped family of which is decidedly en vogue), or a chunky gold chain to layer up your #NeckMess game.

But increasingly, jewellery of the personalised sort has elbowed its way into prime position on our necks, wrists and fingers. If initial jewellery is a little too glib for you, then zodiac-inspired bling might well be what your collection’s been hankering for.

Of course, these aren’t pieces of jewellery that are glaringly obvious about their purpose, but more give a subtle nod to one’s star sign. A subtle diamond-shaped nod, in some instances.

When stacking necklaces, bracelets and rings are the trend du jour, it pays to invest in jewellery that’s perfect for layering, and these zodiac-themed pieces will seamlessly work with the pieces you already own. Whether you opt for a Capricorn chain or a Gemini gem-adorned ring, the zodiac options are endless. Be prepared to embrace some serious spiritual energy.