Zodiac-themed jewellery is taking centre stage – these are the pieces to shop now

From necklaces to bracelets, there’s a zodiac piece of jewellery just right for you and your star sign.

The intention of jewellery is always to turn heads, in one way or another. Whether it’s with a statement-making XXL cocktail ring (the dome-shaped family of which is decidedly en vogue), or a chunky gold chain to layer up your #NeckMess game.

But increasingly, jewellery of the personalised sort has elbowed its way into prime position on our necks, wrists and fingers. If initial jewellery is a little too glib for you, then zodiac-inspired bling might well be what your collection’s been hankering for.

Of course, these aren’t pieces of jewellery that are glaringly obvious about their purpose, but more give a subtle nod to one’s star sign. A subtle diamond-shaped nod, in some instances.

When stacking necklaces, bracelets and rings are the trend du jour, it pays to invest in jewellery that’s perfect for layering, and these zodiac-themed pieces will seamlessly work with the pieces you already own. Whether you opt for a Capricorn chain or a Gemini gem-adorned ring, the zodiac options are endless. Be prepared to embrace some serious spiritual energy. 

  • Astrid & Miyu celestial band ring

    Astrid & Miyu celestial band ring

    Not only is this celestial detailed ring delicate enough to wear on its own, but it also makes the perfect stackable number for piling on the rings when you want to make a splash.

    Shop Astrid & Miyu celestial band ring, £65

  • Monica Vinader Chinese New Year The Rat charm

    Monica Vinader Chinese New Year The Rat charm

    Monica Vinader’s rat-shaped charm is a nod to the Chinese zodiac, which dictated that 2020 was the Year of the Rat. In case you missed it, invest in a rat-shaped pendant and the Year of the Rat will come around again in a decade’s time.

    Shop Monica Vinader Chinese New Year The Rat charm, £95

  • Anna Lou of London personalised zodiac ring

    Anna Lou of London personalised zodiac ring

    Nothing says it better than a personalised present for either a loved one or yourself. And where rings are concerned, Anna Lou of London’s signet style is all the proof you need.

    Shop Anna Lou of London personalised zodiac ring, £75

  • PD Paola Zodiac necklace

    PD Paola Zodiac necklace

    PD Paola’s barely-there bling is fashion’s best-kept secret and a favourite among the industry’s glitterati for good reason. Wear this gem-encrusted necklace alone or with your go-to chunkier chains for a personal take.

    Shop PD Paola Zodiac necklace at Selfridges, £62

