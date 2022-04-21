9 bestselling pieces from brilliant small British brands on The Drop by Stylist

If you’re in the mood to update your fashion, jewellery and beauty collections, we’ve rounded up nine bestselling items from The Drop by Stylist to add to basket immediately.
In recent years, we’ve all started to pay more attention to where we’re spending our money. Whether it’s supporting places that are small-batch or zero-waste, the rise of supporting small businesses across the UK is something we at Stylist are passionate about. It’s the very reason why, back in 2020, we created our own e-commerce platform The Drop by Stylist – host to over 500 brilliant independent brands across accessories, beauty, fashion, homeware and everything in between.
Now, don’t fret, we understand there’s a lot to get through. So, we’ve done the hard work for you and brought you an edit of the bestselling pieces of the year so far to get started – and it’s as wide-ranging as you’d expect.
You may also like
9 of the best independent British brands to shop now
When you’re looking for a botanical-printed breathable T-shirt, there’s an option waiting to be your ‘springtime clothing essential’. Fan of a classic set of gold hoops? Anouska Georgia London has a heart-shaped option you’ll end up wearing more often than not. Plus, when it’s time to relax and unwind from a busy week, we bring you a limited-edition shower steamer packed with soothing aromatherapy scents. Prepare to be well rested. Whether it’s fashion, interiors or beauty, there’s truly something for everyone here.
Scroll down to find your favourites from our bestsellers of the year so far…
Emma Warren Wildflower Embroidered T-shirt
It’s a given that when the sun graces us with its presence, we shrug off our coats, pull on a T-shirt and dash outside to soak it up immediately. Why not go a step further and embrace all nature has to offer with a hand-embroidered botanical version, like Emma Warren’s intricate flower doodle designs?
Made from 100% organic cotton and embroidered in her Gloucestershire studio, the T-shirts come in two designs: a vivacious bunch of flowers and an outdoorsy combo of wildflowers and bees.
All that’s left to do is to pick your favourite, apply some SPF and get ready to bask in that glorious warmth…
Shop Emma Warren Wildflower Embroidered T-shirt at The Drop, £26.50
Esa Evans Keep Going Adjustable Ring
Do saccharine inspirational quotes make you shudder? Inject some straight-talking edge into your motivational moments with this deceptively delicate ring, available in both polished steel and 18ct gold plate.
With an adjustable fit to eliminate the need for guesstimated ring sizes, Esa Evans’ stainless steel Keep Going ring is, on the surface, a lovely reminder to power through hard days. When you’re in need of a firmer push, take it off to reveal its hidden amped-up message. An on-point motto, secret swearword and material as tough as its attitude? Sign us the F up.
Plonk Bottles
If your current strategy for keeping al fresco picnic wine chilled is stashing it in the shade hoping it won’t get warm within five minutes or lugging a cool bag filled with melting ice to the park or beach, Plonk Bottles are guaranteed to improve it.
Plonk’s insulated stainless-steel wine bottles are an ingenious keep-cool invention that will leave you wondering why nobody has thought of this before. Unlike smaller insulated bottles, they hold exactly one bottle of wine and promise to keep it cool for up to 24 hours – au revoir, warm pinot grigio dregs.
The sleek design fits easily into any mid-size bag, and the insulated walls mean there’ll be no condensation to dampen the picnic blanket you’ve also got stashed in your tote.
Mila & Eve Personalised Leather Crossbody Bag with Animal Print Strap
“There’s plenty of room for all your essentials (phone, Monzo card, face mask, hand sanitiser, keys) in this stylish tassel bag,” says Billie Bhatia, Stylist’s beauty and fashion features director.
The best bit? You can also have it monogrammed for free, exclusively at The Drop. “Give your bag the personal touch with up to four gold embossed initials for a slick addition to your hands-free accessory,” suggests Billie.
And if you want your bag to be even more of a statement piece, you can give it a more casual feel by adding a contrasting leopard print strap – the width is perfect for wearing on long walks to the pub or an afternoon of blitzing the high street.
Shop Mila & Eve Personalised Leather Crossbody Bag with Animal Print Strap at The Drop, £45
& So They Made Personalised Dog Breed Notebook
Whether you’re a devoted dog parent or an admirer who stops to pat all the good boys in the park, & So They Made’s personalised notebooks are ideal for all canine fans. Choose from 10 beautifully illustrated covers showcasing popular breeds including labradors, French bulldogs and golden retrievers – available in 20 different colours.
Made from FSC-certified paper, the 80-page notebooks come in three formats: dotted lines, plain pages or daily planners. If this sounds like the perfect gift for the dog fanatic in your life (or for you), you can up the ante by adding a name, place, event or virtually any phrase to the spine. It’s what a dog lover’s dreams are made of…
Shop & So They Made Personalised Dog Breed Notebook at The Drop, £13.95
Anouska Georgia London True Love Earrings
If you thought heart motifs were only meant to come out on Valentine’s Day, think again. Case in point: Anouska Georgia London’s True Love 24-carat gold-plated earrings.
Think of them as your favourite gold hoops with a clean, minimalist heart-lined twist. The plus? They also happen to be the perfect style for channelling the Y2K trend. If you’re searching for a love match that stands the test of time, look no further.
Shop Anouska Georgia London True Love Earrings at The Drop, £12
Elan Skincare Set of 6 Aromatherapy Shower Steamers
If you’re feeling congested or are in need of a reinvigorating shower to kick your brain into gear, look no further than Elan Skincare’s set of six handmade, handpainted aromatherapy shower steamers.
Packed with four stimulating essential oils – plus menthol crystals extracted from organic mint oil – sprinkle the steamer with water at the start of your shower and get ready to inhale the refreshing scent it releases into the air. Consider your shower game officially upped.
Shop Elan Skincare Set of 6 Aromatherapy Shower Steamers at The Drop, £9.98
Mustard Monday Cotton Midi Print Skirt with Pockets
As seen in Gucci and Louis Vuitton’s latest runway shows, the trans-seasonal midi skirt is coming out in full force. Available in three exclusive prints, Mustard Monday’s version will take you from office chat to post-work drinks, awarding you plenty of style points while remaining incredibly comfy thanks to the elasticated back and roomy pockets.
Made from 100% lightweight cotton, manifest summer serotonin levels with a citrusy Amalfi lemon print. Or, if you veer on the side of wild botanicals, opt for the colour-splash floral option or keep it chic with monochrome polka dots.
Pair with a boyfriend-style shirt and chunky loafers during the week, then a denim jacket and box-fresh white trainers for a more casual weekend look. Your spring/summer wardrobe just found its all-round hero.
Shop Mustard Monday Cotton Midi Print Skirt with Pockets at The Drop, £58
Jack & Freda Stone & Shell Bead Bracelets
If you’ve been following the rise and rise of Y2K fashion and the ensuing popularity of jewellery trends that would have delighted our 12-year-old selves, you’ll already know that colourful beaded bracelets are back, and they’re big news for summer.
And according to Jack & Freda designer and founder Kylie Dunn, retro jewellery is best reimagined with a luxe twist. That’s why her unique take on the playful beaded bracelets is made from all-natural stone and shells, mother of pearl and colourful polymer clay.
Available in a whole host of vivid shades with an array of rainbow beads interspersed along the length of the bracelet, we’ll be combining them with our existing gold wrist stack for a summery multi-coloured display.
Shop Jack & Freda Stone & Shell Bead Bracelets at The Drop, £21
Images: courtesy of brands