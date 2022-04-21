9 bestselling pieces from brilliant small British brands on The Drop by Stylist

It’s a given that when the sun graces us with its presence, we shrug off our coats, pull on a T-shirt and dash outside to soak it up immediately. Why not go a step further and embrace all nature has to offer with a hand-embroidered botanical version, like Emma Warren’s intricate flower doodle designs?

Made from 100% organic cotton and embroidered in her Gloucestershire studio, the T-shirts come in two designs: a vivacious bunch of flowers and an outdoorsy combo of wildflowers and bees.

All that’s left to do is to pick your favourite, apply some SPF and get ready to bask in that glorious warmth…

Shop Emma Warren Wildflower Embroidered T-shirt at The Drop, £26.50