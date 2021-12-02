I pledge allegiance to the Halls Of Ivy and I’m not looking back. Do I know exactly what that entails? No, I do not. Am I blinded by my deep Beyoncé fandom and the lure of the rousing new teaser trailer for the new Adidas x Ivy Park collection? Definitely. And I’m not mad about it.

In classic Beyoncé fashion, the global superstar released a video overnight announcing the upcoming drop of the fifth Ivy Park release.

Amassing a million views in the 10 hours since it was posted on her Instagram feed on Thursday 2 December, the trailer teased a graphic collection worn by a (classically) painfully attractive cast of models roaming around what seems to be a red-brick school: an institution, one can assume, known as the Halls Of Ivy per the hashtag Beyoncé used to caption the video.