Beyoncé’s new Adidas x Ivy Park collection is on the way, and the trailer will make you want to shop it all
Beyoncé released a trailer for her latest collaboration with Adidas, #HallsOfIvy, with special appearances from daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi. The new Ivy Park collection includes items that span the athleisure, street and sportswear categories with delicious ease, only helped by the cast who star in the advert. Is it any wonder that acting executive editor Jazmin Kopotsha is desperate to join the tribe?
I pledge allegiance to the Halls Of Ivy and I’m not looking back. Do I know exactly what that entails? No, I do not. Am I blinded by my deep Beyoncé fandom and the lure of the rousing new teaser trailer for the new Adidas x Ivy Park collection? Definitely. And I’m not mad about it.
In classic Beyoncé fashion, the global superstar released a video overnight announcing the upcoming drop of the fifth Ivy Park release.
Amassing a million views in the 10 hours since it was posted on her Instagram feed on Thursday 2 December, the trailer teased a graphic collection worn by a (classically) painfully attractive cast of models roaming around what seems to be a red-brick school: an institution, one can assume, known as the Halls Of Ivy per the hashtag Beyoncé used to caption the video.
As Adidas explains on its website: “HALLS of IVY is the figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now, and where you aspire to be. Described by some as a club, others as a collective, HALLS of IVY is a boundless, unconfined place where everyone is welcome.”
“HALLS of IVY firmly believes that the power of higher learning can also come from finding your own voice through self-expression, connecting with one another, and sharing space with like-minded people. Our design cues are based on this philosophy and present a collection of classic fashion silhouettes, infused with individual style, swagger, and the spirit of following your wildest dreams.”
The campaign features queen Beyoncé herself, of course, as well as Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant, Ava Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe (Reese Witherspoon’s children) and professional basketball players James Harden and Jalen Green.
But the two guest stars who arguably caught the most attention on social media were Beyoncé’s daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, who appear in the video sporting matching dogtooth graphic outfits and looking the spitting image of their mother. What a way to live.
The collection itself is as vibrant as you’d expect with lots of patterns and regular appearances from this seasons surprise hit – lime, highlighter green. You’ll also find more structured tailoring than you may have spotted in previous collections, a very fun patchwork puffer jacket, a signature Queen Bey bodysuit and a leather skirt that’s already got my name on it.
Excited as I am now? I thought so. Hold your horses, though, because the collection will be exclusively available from Adidas from 9 December before the global launch on 10 December. Consider our calendars marked.
Images: Adidas