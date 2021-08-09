You need to see a cow print clad Beyoncé in Ivy Park’s latest rodeo-themed campaign
Queen Bey’s latest venture with Ivy Park is a rodeo-themed collection complete with cow print and chaps galore.
Following hot on the heels of Flex Park, the debut swimwear range that launched earlier this summer, Beyoncé’s hit athleisurewear brand Ivy Park has put a comfort-first spin on its first rodeo-themed collection.
Deftly named Ivy Park Rodeo, Queen Bey has teased the upcoming line with a two-minute campaign video which features all manner of stars, including musician Snoh Aalegra, model Paloma Elsesser and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom actor Glynn Turman.
As far as fashion’s concerned, the 58-piece collection is ahead of the curve. It’s brimming with terry toweling, denim chaps (yes, you read that right) and a head-to-toe purple cow print ensemble which comes complete with co-ordinating opera gloves. In short, all Ivy Park Rodeo’s pieces need is a pair of monstrously en vogue cowboy boots, one of the line’s crystal-encrusted cowboy hats and off you, ahem, gallop.
But aside from the recent spike in sales for western-themed fashion, the purpose of Ivy Park Rodeo was far greater than just jumping on a trend: it is actually intended to highlight the legacy of Black cowboys and their heritage.
This is Beyoncé’s fifth collection since relaunching the brand last year after the Houston native assumed full ownership from Topshop/Arcadia in November 2018. The Destiny’s Child alum is now the only African American woman to have 100% ownership of an athleisure brand.
Ivy Park’s first collection after its relaunch sold out within minutes, so when this cow-printed collection of goodness finally drops; run, don’t walk.
Ivy Park Rodeo will launch 19 August exclusively at Adidas.com.
Images: courtesy of Adidas x Ivy Park.