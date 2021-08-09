You need to see a cow print clad Beyoncé in Ivy Park’s latest rodeo-themed campaign

As far as fashion’s concerned, the 58-piece collection is ahead of the curve. It’s brimming with terry toweling, denim chaps (yes, you read that right) and a head-to-toe purple cow print ensemble which comes complete with co-ordinating opera gloves. In short, all Ivy Park Rodeo’s pieces need is a pair of monstrously en vogue cowboy boots, one of the line’s crystal-encrusted cowboy hats and off you, ahem, gallop.

But aside from the recent spike in sales for western-themed fashion, the purpose of Ivy Park Rodeo was far greater than just jumping on a trend: it is actually intended to highlight the legacy of Black cowboys and their heritage.