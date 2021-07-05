Ivy Park is launching size-inclusive swimwear for the first time and you’re going to want everything
Ivy Park has whipped our fitness fashion arsenals into shape, and now it’s coming for our swimwear line-up too with its size-inclusive, tangerine-toned debut.
There’s very little Beyoncé can’t do. When the Grammy-award winner isn’t adding to her trophy cabinet, she’s crafting visual albums that celebrate Black excellence and when she’s not mothering her three children, she’s working on her clothing line, Ivy Park, which she founded in 2016.
Indeed, since Ivy Park’s relaunch as part of the Adidas family last year, Queen Bey’s brand has crafted a size-inclusive clutch of athleisurewear, snow wear and footwear and now, for the first time, Ivy Park has crafted swimwear.
Flex Park’s sizing ranges from XS to 4XL, which is standard for Ivy Park, and boasts a line-up of sandals and hats, perfect for the sunny weather.
This is Beyoncé’s fourth collection since relaunching the brand last year after the Houston native assumed full ownership from Topshop/Arcadia in November 2018. The Destiny’s Child alum is now the only African American woman to have 100% ownership of an athleisure brand.
Flex Park will launch 23 July exclusively at Adidas.com. Prices start from £40.
Images: courtesy of Ivy Park.