There’s very little Beyoncé can’t do. When the Grammy-award winner isn’t adding to her trophy cabinet, she’s crafting visual albums that celebrate Black excellence and when she’s not mothering her three children, she’s working on her clothing line, Ivy Park, which she founded in 2016.

Indeed, since Ivy Park’s relaunch as part of the Adidas family last year, Queen Bey’s brand has crafted a size-inclusive clutch of athleisurewear, snow wear and footwear and now, for the first time, Ivy Park has crafted swimwear.