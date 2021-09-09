Can we take a minute to appreciate Beyoncé’s crystal martini bag?
Queen Bey has made the case for dressing for the cocktail you want to drink with her latest Carrie Bradshaw-approved fashion move.
When it comes to style, it’s very hard for Beyoncé to put a foot wrong. Whether it’s with her athleisurewear line Ivy Park (did you see its recent rodeo-themed collection?), or taking to her Instagram to pose up a storm in head-to-toe Versace – consequently sending the internet into overdrive – Queen Bey knows how to give the Beyhive exactly what we want.
But it may be that she just made the biggest and best fashion statement yet in her most recent post to Instagram. Wearing a pair of dark wash wide-legged jeans and a white feather-lined blouse, Bey chose to up the sartorial ante with the Judith Lieber Martini Cosmopolitan clutch which, as the name suggests, is a bag in the shape of Carrie Bradshaw’s favourite drink. Thought you’d seen it all? You have now.
Of course, Bey being Bey, this isn’t the first time she’s embraced Leiber’s crystal-adorned carry-ons. In 2017, the multi-hyphenate sported another of Leiber’s creations – this time one in the shape of a roll of cash – which was embellished with 10,263 Swarovski crystals.
It’s not just Bey that’s loving Leiber’s embellished carry-ons; Gabrielle Union, Lupita Nyong’o and Blake Lively have all similarly toted the designer’s crystal-adorned novelty bags, making a very strong case for dressing for the cocktail you want to drink. We’ll take ours shaken, not stirred.
Images: courtesy of Instagram / @Beyonce and Getty Images.