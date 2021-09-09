When it comes to style, it’s very hard for Beyoncé to put a foot wrong. Whether it’s with her athleisurewear line Ivy Park (did you see its recent rodeo-themed collection?), or taking to her Instagram to pose up a storm in head-to-toe Versace – consequently sending the internet into overdrive – Queen Bey knows how to give the Beyhive exactly what we want.

But it may be that she just made the biggest and best fashion statement yet in her most recent post to Instagram. Wearing a pair of dark wash wide-legged jeans and a white feather-lined blouse, Bey chose to up the sartorial ante with the Judith Lieber Martini Cosmopolitan clutch which, as the name suggests, is a bag in the shape of Carrie Bradshaw’s favourite drink. Thought you’d seen it all? You have now.