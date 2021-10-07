Beyoncé wears floor-sweeping Valdrin Sahiti gown for appearance at London Film Festival alongside Jay-Z
For an appearance at the London Film Festival, Queen Bey sported a floor-sweeping black velvet gown by Italian couturier, Valdrin Sahiti.
When she’s not busy spearheading her brand Ivy Park’s sell-out collaboration with Adidas, she’s breaking the internet with her show-stopping ensembles; for the Bey-hive and beyond, Beyoncé can’t put a fashion foot wrong.
Indeed, proving that she’s every just as Irreplaceable as we know her to be, the star stepped out alongside her husband Jay-Z at the London Film Festival yesterday wearing a show-stopping, floor-sweeping black velvet gown courtesy of Italian couturier, Valdrin Sahiti.
Bey, who was in London to celebrate the release of Jay-Z-produced Netflix film The Harder They Fall, accessorised the gown, which was reminiscent of Old Hollywood, with a simple rectangular clutch bag and her hair perfectly and immaculately coiffed.
Kosovan designer Sahiti, whose brand is also loved by Winnie Harlow and Kylie Jenner among many others, is revered for his made-to-measure pieces, each of which is custom-fitted to ensure the fit is just right.
This isn’t the first time Bey has delivered a lesson in date night dressing. For a recent evening with Jay-Z, the Lemonade star sported a splashy Judith Lieber Martini Cosmopolitan clutch which, as the name suggests, was a bag in the shape of Carrie Bradshaw’s favourite drink.
All hail queen Bey and her imitable style.
Images: courtesy of Instagram.