When she’s not busy spearheading her brand Ivy Park’s sell-out collaboration with Adidas, she’s breaking the internet with her show-stopping ensembles; for the Bey-hive and beyond, Beyoncé can’t put a fashion foot wrong.

Indeed, proving that she’s every just as Irreplaceable as we know her to be, the star stepped out alongside her husband Jay-Z at the London Film Festival yesterday wearing a show-stopping, floor-sweeping black velvet gown courtesy of Italian couturier, Valdrin Sahiti.