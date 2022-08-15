Getting comfortable with your body is a life-long process, as is finding the clothes that you like and feel confident in. Because even though puberty is often cited as the key period in which our bodies change and develop, there are many other reasons our size and shape might change, from month to month and even week to week.

This is especially true when it comes to the boobs, an area of the body that can sometimes feel awkward to talk about. It’s normal for your boobs to change size throughout your life, with puberty, periods and pregnancy all affecting how they look and feel. In fact, research has found that your breasts will look different at various points in your menstrual cycle – a study published in Ethology and Sociobiology found that when oestrogen is low during your premenstrual week, breasts become less symmetrical.