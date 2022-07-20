Bijoux De Mimi has just launched its first hearing aid-friendly jewellery collection
TikTok’s favourite jewellery brand, Bijoux de Mimi, has created an adaptive hearing aid-friendly jewellery collection for the first time.
If you’re familiar with using TikTok, it’s likely you’ll have encountered the brand Bijoux de Mimi by now.
Founded by Amelia Hitchcock-Merritt in June 2020 as a passion project, the Notting Hill-based brand has now amassed a far-from humble 250 million views on the video-sharing app, with users across the world fawning over its affordable and colourful pieces of bling.
To add to its roster of successes, the London label has now launched a hearing aid-friendly jewellery collection, which was designed in collaboration with Deafmetal, a brand specialising in hearing aid-friendly jewellery, and Living With Hearing Loss, a non-profit organisation supporting the deaf community.
The three-piece collection will enable wearers to style their hearing aids and cochlear implants with minimal disruption, and 20% of the profits from each sale will be donated to Living With Hearing Loss.
“When I got my hearing aids in 2018 I started to think: “Why is it that if you have bad eyesight, you can choose from a vast range of glasses that suit you and your style?” But if you have bad hearing, you’re stuck with medical-looking devices for the rest of your life,” says Jenni Ahtiainen, founder of Deafmetal.
Last year, Asos quietly started shooting its earrings on cochlear implant-wearing models, with one Twitter user writing: “Definitely not crying because of @Asos using an earring model with a hearing aid. It’s the first time I’ve ever seen a model with a hearing impairment, let alone an earring model and it’s so refreshing to see this kind of representation for people like me.”
There are an estimated to be 12 million people in the UK who are deaf or suffering from hearing loss and 151,000 people using British Sign Language.
Shop the Bijoux de Mimi hearing aid-friendly collection here. Prices start from £20.
Images: courtesy of Bijoux de Mimi