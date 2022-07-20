“When I got my hearing aids in 2018 I started to think: “Why is it that if you have bad eyesight, you can choose from a vast range of glasses that suit you and your style?” But if you have bad hearing, you’re stuck with medical-looking devices for the rest of your life,” says Jenni Ahtiainen, founder of Deafmetal.

Last year, Asos quietly started shooting its earrings on cochlear implant-wearing models, with one Twitter user writing: “Definitely not crying because of @Asos using an earring model with a hearing aid. It’s the first time I’ve ever seen a model with a hearing impairment, let alone an earring model and it’s so refreshing to see this kind of representation for people like me.”

There are an estimated to be 12 million people in the UK who are deaf or suffering from hearing loss and 151,000 people using British Sign Language.

Shop the Bijoux de Mimi hearing aid-friendly collection here. Prices start from £20.