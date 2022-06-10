On the first Monday in May, Billie Eilish graced the fêted red carpet of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a baroque-esque Gucci look by Alessandro Michele that was made entirely with upcycled materials.

“I just wanted to be as eco-friendly as possible,” Eilish said during the event’s livestream.

The sartorial statement shouted, rather than whispered, to Eilish’s ambitions to use her colossal following and influence to effect positive change in the fashion arena. It was the figurative amuse-bouche ahead of the main course, which has been announced today.