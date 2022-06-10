Billie Eilish is on a mission to convince us to shop more sustainability – and this event is the first step
Billie Eilish is debuting a six-day climate event called Overheated, which is aimed at educating her fanbase on sustainable practices.
On the first Monday in May, Billie Eilish graced the fêted red carpet of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a baroque-esque Gucci look by Alessandro Michele that was made entirely with upcycled materials.
“I just wanted to be as eco-friendly as possible,” Eilish said during the event’s livestream.
The sartorial statement shouted, rather than whispered, to Eilish’s ambitions to use her colossal following and influence to effect positive change in the fashion arena. It was the figurative amuse-bouche ahead of the main course, which has been announced today.
Coinciding with Eilish’s Happier Than Ever London tour dates next week is Overheated, a six-day climate seminar that aims to educate the star’s fanbase about sustainable practices. The event will include panel discussions, a clothing swap, a documentary screening and talks on veganism, as well as appearances from Dame Vivienne Westwood, Yungblud, girl in red and Emily Eavis.
Proceeds from Overheated’s ticket sales will also be put to good use. They will be donated directly to the charity Support + Feed, which promotes sustainable eating and plant-based diets, and Reverb, an initiative that encourages musicians and venues to make music events more sustainable.
Eshita Kabra-Davies, the founder of peer-to-peer rental platform By Rotation will be speaking during one of Overheated’s panels. “Very excited to speak on an important panel discussion that I hope Billie’s fans will find helpful in navigating the little things we can all do to be more conscious of our fashion consumption,” she wrote on social media.
Overheated will take place in London at the O2 Arena, on the same dates as Eilish’s tour on 10-12, 16 and 25-26 June.
Tickets start at £25 for under 25s (and £45 for standard tickets). Tickets are available now.
Images: courtesy of Getty