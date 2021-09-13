Taking to the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, 19-year-old Grammy award-winner Billie Eilish dazzled in a peachy-toned Oscar de la Renta tulle gown, which the star crafted in collaboration with the brand’s two creative directors in homage to Grace Kelly and Marilyn Monroe.

Speaking to reporters on the red carpet, Eilish said: “It was time for this. I feel like I’ve grown so much in the last few years, I’ve become so much more confident, and I’ve always wanted to do this so it was time to embrace it.”