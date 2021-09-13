Billie Eilish's 2021 Met Gala look was inspired by Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly
The Bad Guy singer spoke to reporters on the red carpet to get candid about the inspiration behind her Old Hollywood-inspired look.
Taking to the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, 19-year-old Grammy award-winner Billie Eilish dazzled in a peachy-toned Oscar de la Renta tulle gown, which the star crafted in collaboration with the brand’s two creative directors in homage to Grace Kelly and Marilyn Monroe.
Speaking to reporters on the red carpet, Eilish said: “It was time for this. I feel like I’ve grown so much in the last few years, I’ve become so much more confident, and I’ve always wanted to do this so it was time to embrace it.”
The Los Angeles native, who has never worn Oscar de la Renta on the red carpet before, was also inspired by her favourite childhood doll, Holiday Barbie, when conceiving the look. “I honestly loved Holiday Barbie,” she joked. “That was what I was thinking of.”
But that’s not all: Eilish’s one condition of wearing the dress, which also boasted a 15-foot train, was that Oscar de la Renta stop selling and working with fur, a subject close to the vegan star’s heart. The brand’s creative director agreed. Here’s a star that looks and does good in equal measure.
Images: courtesy of Getty.