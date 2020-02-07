Billy Porter sees you hating on his Sesame Street outfit, and he’s not here for it

Fans of Porter will know all too well that he stole the show at last year’s Oscars with his custom-made Christian Siriano tuxedo gown. And, embracing the spirit of sustainability, he decided to re-wear his iconic gown for his appearance on the legendary children’s show.

“Billy Porter’s bringing those fierce vibes to Sesame Street for Season 51,” read a caption on the show’s official Instagram, alongside a photo of the star posing on the steps of 123 Sesame Street’s iconic brownstone building.

The photo has garnered some 30,000 likes in just the few days since it was posted. Unfortunately, though, it also resulted in a staggering number of trolls crawling out from underneath their bridges to complain about the image.

The source of their umbrage? Apparently, Porter’s outfit is “not appropriate” for the children watching the show at home. Some feel his long-sleeved formal gown is “confusing and dangerous”. That his appearance on the show will “lead [our kids] to destruction”.

That Porter looks like (and we can’t believe, in 2020, that we’re having to write this) “perverted demon sex”.