In case you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you may have missed the order from the denizens of fashion that have decried disco, disco, party, party platforms as the only shoe worth investing in for the rest of this year.

But if your feet squirm at the mere whisper of the word ‘platform’, let alone the actual crippling wearing, then The Lyst’s annual fashion report has some positive predictions for your future feet: Birkenstock’s Boston clog shows no signs of going anywhere.

According to the shopping platform, which analyses the virtual shopping behaviour of 8 million people, Birkenstock’s Boston clogs are the hottest shoe of the year, with searches for the slipper-esque shoe increasing by 593% in the first six months of 2022 alone.