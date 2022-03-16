Manolo Blahnik has given our favourite Birkenstocks a glitzy makeover, just in time for spring
Birkenstock and Manolo Blahnik have joined forces on the most outré and glamorous comfort-first footwear collaboration of this year so far.
Imagine if you could retain all of the swaddling comfort of your favourite pair of Birkenstocks, while also adding a touch of attention-seeking glamour.
Thankfully for your glamour-deprived feet, the fashion fairy godmothers at Birkenstock and Manolo Blahnik have joined forces on what can only be described as the hottest footwear collaboration of the year so far.
The result? A comfort-first line of footwear that doesn’t compromise on style. The collaboration features a reimagining of the two silhouettes for which Birkenstock is most loved: the two-strap Arizona and the closed-toe Boston, which have been upgraded in sumptuous swathes of jewel-toned velvet.
That’s not all. As a long-time fan of Birkenstocks himself, Blahnik also masterminded adding the crystal buckle from his Carrie Bradshaw-approved Hangisi pumps onto the fastening of the sandals, meaning all the glam with none of the aching feet.
The limited-edition 7-piece collection will launch on manoloblahnik.com on 24 March. Prices start from £460.
Images: courtesy of Birkenstock