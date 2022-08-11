With rings, bracelets, necklaces and more, it’s time to get personal.
Picking presents can be hard. And unless you have a friend who isn’t afraid to tell you exactly what they want – whether it’s borderline rude or a stroke of genius is still up for debate – knowing where to start is near impossible. Books, beauty and bathtime goodies are all a regular go-to, but what about when you’re after something with a bit more of a personal touch?
Let us introduce you to birthstone jewellery, an easy way to give a gorgeous gift with that added thoughtful element, and one of this summer’s biggest jewellery trends.
Similar to zodiac signs, birthstones – as the name suggests – relate to the month people are born, with twelve precious and semi-precious stones making up the list. Although the origin of the birthstone list is still up for debate, with multiple variations all attributing different gems to each month, which can make it a little bit tricky to know where to start.
We’ve gone for the most universally accepted versions we could find, curating a list of rings, bracelets, necklaces and more to suit every style and budget. But, be warned, not every birthstone is made equally, and you’ll soon find out why we’re wanting to fudge our birth certs to being born in April, July or September.
Of course, birthstone jewellery isn’t just made for you to give away either, for who better to gift than yourself, after all? Or take inspiration and pop it on your own birthday list, rather than be left with socks, for that’s certainly what we plan to do.
January: Missoma engravable birthstone star ridge pendant necklace
Missoma is one of our favourite go-to jewellery brands. And with a range of birthstone picks such as this pendant, it’s easy to see why. January’s birthstone is a garnet, which can range in colour from a deep red to yellow and even a rare blue. It’s said to protect people during their travels and is incredibly durable too, meaning it should stick with you for a lifetime.
Shop Missoma engravable birthstone star ridge pendant necklace, £98
February: Seol + Gold amethyst crystal flower nose stud
Not everyone has a nose stud, granted, but for those who do this one is for you. Cheap, cheerful and chic, it’s a no-brainer of a pick. Amethyst’s the stone of choice for February, known for its deep purple colours often associated with royalty, so it truly is fit for a queen.
March: Mirabelle Jewellery raw aquamarine pendant on biba chain
Calling all March babes, Mirabelle has you sorted with this aquamarine pendant. Of course, Pisces zodiac is a fish, so it makes sense we’re heading into the ocean with this sea-hued aquamarine. Said to help heal the body as well as bring luck to open waters, this is a stone of many gifts, and anyone would be lucky to receive it.
Shop Mirabelle Jewellery raw aquamarine pendant on biba chain, £60
April: Pandora brilliance lab-created diamond chain bracelet
Dazzling with diamonds, April babies have really won with this one. Symbolising love, marriage and courage, they certainly don’t come cheap but will be forever treasured. Opting for a lab-grown option from Pandora, this one is set on a 14K white gold chain for added pizzazz.
Shop Pandora brilliance lab-created diamond chain bracelet, £690
May: Orelia May birthstone huggie hoop earrings
While diamonds may take the top spot, we’re still envious of emeralds, and that’s the birthstone for May. Bringing with it foresight, fertility and fortune, it’s certainly nothing to turn your nose up at. For anyone whose budget doesn’t quite stretch to the green-coloured gem – oh how we can dream – these Orelia Swarovski earrings are a lovely nod to the idea that won’t break the bank.
June: Wild Fawn 9ct gold classic pearl hook earrings
The girl with the pearl earring may be our new style icon with these. Although funny to think of as a stone, pearls are the birthstone for June, bringing with them wisdom, serenity and a sense of calm – how we wish we had all three. This Wild Fawn pair is handmade in London for that beautifully crafted finish.
July: Pacharee hammered gold-plated ruby ring
Ruby, ruby, ruby, ruby… that Kaiser Chief song is a real gem. Being the birthstone for July, it’s said to bring love, passion, wealth and peace, so what more could you want in life? With dainty pink rubies nestled in hammered gold-plated silver, this ring is a timeless classic, and we may just buy it anyway – who cares what our real birthstone is?
Shop Pacharee hammered gold-plated ruby ring at Net-a-Porter, £275
August: Alex Monroe underwater stacking ring with peridot
A perhaps lesser-known stone, but equally as beautiful as the rest, peridot is the birthstone for August. With its glowing green-yellow colour, it has been said to resemble money, bringing with it wealth and abundance while warding off nightmares and enchantments. Perfectly stackable in this coral-inspired ring, it’s sure to be a perfect addition to anyone’s jewellery collection.
Shop Alex Monroe underwater stacking ring with peridot, £126
September: Auree Barcelona silver September lapis lazuli birthstone necklace
Another well-known stone, September is graced with sapphire, a nice bit of alliteration for us word lovers. Coming in a variety of colours, most famously blue, sapphires are said to protect against negative energies and calm the mind – another couple of traits we wish we had ourselves. Again, it’s obviously quite a costly gem, so Lapis Lazuli is another widely recognise alternative for this month and makes a beautiful addition to this Auree necklace.
Shop Auree Barcelona silver September lapis lazuli birthstone necklace, £95
October: Edge of Ember opal huggie earrings
The iridescent opal is October’s birthstone, representing amplification, desire and divine purity, and it’s certainly beautiful. Nestled within these Edge of Ember earrings, it’s possibly the most subtle of the gems and will work with any colour palette of choice.
November: Latelita Palermo bracelet gold citrine
Wolf and Badger is a great treasure trove of small brands and fabulous fashion, and this Latelita bracelet is no exception. Sterling silver plated with 22ct gold, this citrine-studded bracelet is perfect for November-born babes. Said to bring joy, abundance and transmutation, its yellow hue is a giveaway to its power.
December: Monica Vinader evil eye mini nugget, bobble and triple beaded chain necklace set
Although December may conjure ideas of red or green gems, it actually has a surprising sea-inspired stone: turquoise. Regarded as a love charm, it’s the perfect gift to yourself or the one you love, and Monica Vinader has made it fabulously fashionable in a gold-jewellery stack any boho beauties will love.
Shop Monica Vinader evil eye mini nugget, bobble and triple beaded chain necklace set, £365
Images: Courtesy of brands