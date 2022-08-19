“I came out as bisexual – and what happened to my style took me by surprise”

I’ll just say it: I never actively wanted to belong in the LGBTQ+ community; I was sure I was straight when I was a teenager. I never fully understood what being bisexual meant, which meant that I didn’t know that I could even exist under the LGBTQ+ umbrella. Sure, I’d heard the word bisexuality – and had friends who identified as such – but the word didn’t ring true to me until I eventually accepted my attraction to girls.

As I became more confident in my sexuality and who that made me, I started gaining confidence in other areas of my life. My social life started to flourish and my style started to flourish. I tried taking the feminine clothes I’d always loved, such as denim miniskirts, and wearing them in a way that felt like it was in keeping with the woman I was becoming (read: wearing shorts underneath them, so I could cycle and do all the things I wanted to do without fearing a flash). Something never quite clicked though.