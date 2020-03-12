Black chunky sandals are our new season shoe hero

The endlessly wearable, ultra-versatile black sandal is here to solve your every dressing dilemma. From festival-ready styles to the pairs you can wear into the office, these are the best to buy now.
Once upon a time, comfort was a dirty word in fashion. Stylish footwear meant sky-high stilettos, woefully impractical wedge-soled trainers and a collection of blister pads stuffed in our handbags at all times. But like all good stories that begin with ‘once upon a time’, that was a long, long time ago.
Since then our aching feet have been saved from the clutches of foot-contorting shoes by a fairytale prince in the form of a new generation of ultra-comfortable, effortlessly stylish designs.
From the black combat boots that were made for stomping to the classic white trainers that bring the perfect touch of laidback cool to everything from slouchy pastel suiting to chic midi dresses – when it comes to curating the perfect shoe wardrobe, there are certain ultra-wearable styles that no woman should be without.
Now as your thoughts turn to warm weather dressing, there’s one indispensable shoe occupying our sartorial day dreams: the chunky black sandal.
The perfect pair of black sandals are a staple for your cabin bag, comfortable enough to see you through all the sights by day and then take you straight into an evening of alfresco drinks and dancing – no outfit change pitstop at your hotel room required.
Cancelling your travel plans? The beauty of the black sandal is just as suited to everyday wear as is it to far-flung adventures. Choose a clunky soled style to wear with distressed denim for a weekend look that feels very Copenhagen-cool or opt for a thin-soled, strappy style and pair with a button-through midi skirt for an understated look that feels no less elegant after dark.
Whether your summer plans are more festivals or farmers markets, we’ve found the best black platform shoes to buy now.
Office
Searching for the perfect festival shoe? These western-inspired buckled sandals offer the kind of indie glamour that we can picture on Alexa Chung or Sienna Miller. Bonus: the black leather will wipe clean no matter how much mud Glastonbury throws at them.
Ganni
Looking for a fashion-forward interpretation on the classic hiking sandal? Elevating this most practical of shoes, Ganni’s black sandals are taking conformable to new levels of cool.
& Other Stories
Designed in Stockholm, there’s no denying the Scandi style appeal of these sleek sandals. Wear them with wide-legged trousers or colourful leather shorts for a daytime look guaranteed to attract the attention of street style photographers everywhere.
Whistles
A triple threat of cork, rattan and black leather, this platform-heeled sandal is all our summer design favourites rolled into one show-stopping shoe.
Dr Martens
Though you might know Dr Martens better for their iconic combat boots, their heavy-duty sandals are just as worthy of your attention. This strappy style will bring more than just a touch of punk to your summer look, and will instantly add edge to even the daintiest of floral dresses.
Marni
Looking for a pair that is as chic for evening as it is effortlessly cool for day? This slimline sole feels elegant after dark, while the ankle buckle adds the perfect touch of grown-up grunge.
Cecile Bahnsen
A playful take on the clumpy, chunky sandal, this beaded design feels romantic enough to wear with embellished dresses and swishy skirts. We’ll wager you could even pair them with a pastel suit for a statement-making office-appropriate look.
Shop Cecile Bahnsen x Suicoke Maria beaded Velcro-strap sandals, £370
Topshop
Planning a summer city break? Save space for flea market souvenirs and only pack one pair of shoes – these chic crossover sandals. Wear them with a playful printed midi dress for an outfit that will work all weekend long.
Imagery: courtesy of brands