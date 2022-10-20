What’s the reality of being a Black content creator today?

It’s important to acknowledge that as deep systemic biases make the playing field unlevel for Black influencers, the creators that we enjoy watching through our laptop screens must be celebrated for their grit and determination to make their dreams come true.

Mariam Musa, widely considered an internet ‘big sis’ among young Black girls, was the first Black influencer in the UK to land a fast fashion brand collaboration. “I feel like that opened so many gates to other influencers,” says Musa, “but with the good does come the bad and trying to get recognition from brands on the same level as white influencers hasn’t always been easy.” Recently, Musa has stepped out of the online world and into business ventures within more traditional media spheres, a growing hallmark of an influencer making their way to the ‘mega’ influencer/celebrity bracket. This has been a trend among popular talented Black content creators such as Nella Rose, Adeola Patronne and Victor Kunda to name a few. She adds: “I’ve been in the game for about seven years and I [felt] like I was capable of much more. I am a podcast presenter now [as well as] a business owner, where I can now be working with other influencers for my brand.”

When asked what they would like the influencing industry to represent in the next five years, Orelaja, Kentish, Pitan and Musa shared the sentiment that it should inspire people to achieve their biggest goals and continue to be respected and recognised as a viable career option. Above all, the influencer industry must be a safe and level playing field for all creators, free from ethnically biased AI practices and prejudiced marketing tactics.