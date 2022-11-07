This British brand is paying people to reject Black Friday this year (yes, really)

Ahead of the arrival of the most wonderful time of the year comes, arguably, one of the less wonderful times of the year, at least in the eyes of sustainable fashion stakeholders.

Black Friday, which takes place on or over the weekend of 25 November – the Friday after the American holiday of Thanksgiving – refers to the period each year when retailers offer a range of highly promoted sales. What began as an American tradition has now spread its wings to British shores, and last year alone, the UK was reported to have spent £9.4 billion over the course of the Black Friday weekend.

In a bid to counter the excessive and overly consumerist nature of the annual event, Teemill is encouraging its customers to return its products to them, in exchange for £5 credit to spend on future purchases.