You’d struggle to find two women with a stronger ability to influence fashion sales than Adele and Princess Diana.

Whether it’s the former’s viral ensembles – most notably her bevy of recent dazzling Vogue covers, which sent sales soaring of the pieces she wore – or the latter’s current status as chief retro influence to the current 90s-obsessed fashion cognoscenti; these are two women whose respective styles have had and continue to have some serious clout.

And indeed, in the last few months, it’s precisely these muscles of clout that have been flexed. Following the release of images of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown, Lyst confirmed that searches for black off-the-shoulder dresses have spiked by 58%.