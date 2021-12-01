Inspired by that LBD ‘revenge’ dress worn by Princess Diana, searches for off-the-shoulder black dresses have soared.
You’d struggle to find two women with a stronger ability to influence fashion sales than Adele and Princess Diana.
Whether it’s the former’s viral ensembles – most notably her bevy of recent dazzling Vogue covers, which sent sales soaring of the pieces she wore – or the latter’s current status as chief retro influence to the current 90s-obsessed fashion cognoscenti; these are two women whose respective styles have had and continue to have some serious clout.
And indeed, in the last few months, it’s precisely these muscles of clout that have been flexed. Following the release of images of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown, Lyst confirmed that searches for black off-the-shoulder dresses have spiked by 58%.
Of course, this is in relation the series’ replica of the classic chiffon Christina Stambolian which the former princess debuted back in 1994. The ‘revenge’ dress that, at the time, was the 90s equivalent of going viral. Its appeal is enduring, its allure evident. This is a dress that can be worn bare-legged, with tights, with shoes, or with boots, and can be faultlessly whipped out year after year during party season.
It’s not just The Crown’s costume department that have thrown their weight behind the humble black off-the-shoulder dress. For her An Audience With ITV special, Adele similarly sported a statement-making custom Louis Vuitton gown, which came complete with a chic Bardot neckline and a tulle fishtail.
The takeaway? Forget your LBD. It’s all about these enduringly hard-working frocks instead. These are a few of our favourite off-the-shoulder black dresses. You can thank us later.
Jaded Rose Plus off-the-shoulder drape midi dress
All this Jaded Rose midi dress needs is your favourite clutch bag, your go-to pair of heels and a statement lip and it’s ready to go to any and all festive soirees.
Shop Jaded Rose Plus off-the-shoulder drape midi dress at Asos, £55
Ted Baker Maisie bardot knitted skater dress
Ted Baker knows its way around a good knitted dress, and this skater shape is no exception. Wear with a faux fur jacket and a pair of slingbacks for the a wondrous winter look.
Jacquemus Ascua off-the-shoulder ribbed-knit dress
If you’d prefer an off-the-shoulder dress that still has its sleeves intact, then look to Jacquemus’ Ascua dress, which stops just above the knee and promises the ultimate timeless dress to be worn year after year.
Shop Jacquemus Ascua off-the-shoulder ribbed-knit dress at Matches Fashion, £435
Sir the Label Kelvin asymmetric dress
Cut-outs are big for winter, and this maxi dress from Australian brand Sir the Label is the ultimate way to embrace them: off-the-shoulder and all the better for it.
Shop Sir the Label Kelvin asymmetric dress at Selfridges, £305
River Island Plus off-the-shoulder black dress
Layer this sultry form-fitting frock with your favourite cropped winter jacket for a go-to easy-peasy party time look.
French Connection off-the-shoulder black maxi dress
With a straight neckline and a leg slit in the same shape as Princess Di’s, this French Connection midi is a total no-brainer.
Shop French Connection off-the-shoulder black maxi dress at Asos, £90
Never Fully Dressed pom pom bardot Jojo dress
Never Fully Dressed doesn’t miss when it comes to hard-working dresses and its Jojo dress is proof. Wear on holiday and underneath a snuggly jacket en route to a festive get-together.
Nissa off-the-shoulder mini dress
Serving serious retro 80s energy, this Nissa off-the-shoulder mini dress is crying out to be debuted at one of the parties on your Christmas schedule this year.
Shop Nissa off-the-shoulder mini dress at Wolf & Badger, £231
Forever Unique off-the-shoulder ruffle dress
Off-the-shoulder dresses don’t come much better than this, thanks to its mini length and corset-style waist.
Pretty Lavish Soreya off-the-shoulder stretch-knit mini dress
The ultimate basic off-the-shoulder black dress comes by way of this Pretty Lavish mini, which will look as good with tights and boots as it will with your favourite heeled dancing shoes.
Shop Pretty Lavish Soreya off-the-shoulder stretch-knit mini dress at Selfridges, £55
Images: courtesy of brands.