Best black off-the-shoulder dresses like Adele and Lady Diana's

11 off-the-shoulder timeless black dresses that are perfect for party season

Posted by for Fashion

Inspired by that LBD ‘revenge’ dress worn by Princess Diana, searches for off-the-shoulder black dresses have soared. 

You’d struggle to find two women with a stronger ability to influence fashion sales than Adele and Princess Diana.

Whether it’s the former’s viral ensembles – most notably her bevy of recent dazzling Vogue covers, which sent sales soaring of the pieces she wore – or the latter’s current status as chief retro influence to the current 90s-obsessed fashion cognoscenti; these are two women whose respective styles have had and continue to have some serious clout.

And indeed, in the last few months, it’s precisely these muscles of clout that have been flexed. Following the release of images of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown, Lyst confirmed that searches for black off-the-shoulder dresses have spiked by 58%.

Of course, this is in relation the series’ replica of the classic chiffon Christina Stambolian which the former princess debuted back in 1994. The ‘revenge’ dress that, at the time, was the 90s equivalent of going viral. Its appeal is enduring, its allure evident. This is a dress that can be worn bare-legged, with tights, with shoes, or with boots, and can be faultlessly whipped out year after year during party season.

It’s not just The Crown’s costume department that have thrown their weight behind the humble black off-the-shoulder dress. For her An Audience With ITV special, Adele similarly sported a statement-making custom Louis Vuitton gown, which came complete with a chic Bardot neckline and a tulle fishtail.

The takeaway? Forget your LBD. It’s all about these enduringly hard-working frocks instead. These are a few of our favourite off-the-shoulder black dresses. You can thank us later.

You may also like

This season's hottest high street party dresses for under £150

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article