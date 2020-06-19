11 beautiful black-owned jewellery brands to shop now

When it comes to diversity and representation in the fashion, often the industry falls short. The lack of visible black creatives is partly due to the fact that we are too quick to rely on the brands and designers we are accustomed with to suit our every need, instead of searching for something new.

Since the race movement in both the US and the UK that has been prevalent over the past few weeks, there has been a conscious and collective movement to do better to educate ourselves and advocate for black community, particularly within the fashion industry. Spending in solidarity and regularly shopping at black-owned businesses is a solid place to start.