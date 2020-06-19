11 beautiful black-owned jewellery brands to shop now

From bright and bold earrings to delicate necklaces, we have rounded up the best black-owned jewellery brands to support now and forever.
When it comes to diversity and representation in the fashion, often the industry falls short. The lack of visible black creatives is partly due to the fact that we are too quick to rely on the brands and designers we are accustomed with to suit our every need, instead of searching for something new.
Since the race movement in both the US and the UK that has been prevalent over the past few weeks, there has been a conscious and collective movement to do better to educate ourselves and advocate for black community, particularly within the fashion industry. Spending in solidarity and regularly shopping at black-owned businesses is a solid place to start.
After highlighting many of our favourite black-owned fashion, skincare and beauty brands, it’s time to showcase some brilliant and beautiful black-owned jewellery brands.
With some brands offering bright and bold accessories that instantly make you feel like summer (we see you Humans Before Handles) and others delivering timeless pieces such as Mateo New York, this is something for every style and every budget.
To celebrate the clever innovations and black entrepreneurs behind them, we’ve rounded up some of the best black-owned jewellery brands available so that you can support them today, tomorrow and forever.
Khiry
Jameel Mohammed founded Khiry in 2016 as an undergraduate studying political science at The University of Pennsylvania, with a desire to create modern, luxurious designs that pull upon the art and heritage of the African diaspora. Turns out the perfect gold hoop does exist.
Humans Before Handles
Ashley Sims founded Humans Before Handles “for all those who wouldn’t dare leave the house without the perfect statement earring.” Sims’ bright and bold designs will add a playful note to any outfit.
Third Crown
Meet Third Crown, the husband and wife duo that create gender neutral jewellery that reflects they love for architecture and structure. Beyoncé and Solange Knowles are already fans of the brand and so are we.
Yam NYC
Crafted from recycled metals, vintage beads and upcycled glass, Yam makes her sustainable pieces by hand in Queens, New York. This simple but sweet crystal necklace will be a welcome addition to your usual layers of gold jewellery.
Auvere
Speaking of gold necklaces, we will also be adding this sweet wishbone necklace into our repertoire. Made only from 22kt and 24kt gold, this is an investment piece worth splashing out on.
Jlani
Founded in 2011 by Lani Nesbit, Jlani is loved by celebrities and brands alike for its easy to wear and affordable pieces. Like this dolphin anklet that immediately making you feel like a 90s baby again.
MateoMateo is the brainchild of Matthew Harris, a self-taught designer born and raised in Jamaica. Mateo offers a slew of simple and elegant minimalist pieces made from diamonds, pearls and all set in 14kt gold. Offset your black summer dress with these pearl earrings.
Valerie Madison
While Valerie Madison is known for her wedding and engagement offering, there are gems to be found for everyday wear too. Including Madison’s birthstone rings, a special gift to yourself or for a loved one.
Leila + Mae
The appeal of an initial necklace is not going anywhere fast and we particularly love these Leila + Mae crystal version. Wear yours with gold hoops.
Jam + Rico
Drawing on her dual heritage from both Jamaica and Puerto Rico, Lisette Scott wanted to create jewellery that had an island feel to it. Give your arm a flavour of summer with Jam + Rico’s cowrie bangle.
Oma the Label
Oma the Label was created by Neumi Anekhe, a New York-based fashion stylist that started the brand in 2018, because she saw a need for more brands representing people of colour. She wanted to help diversify the markets and change the imagery whilst also delivery affordable and exciting designs. Snap these crystal hoops up now to add instant glamour to any look.
