11 beautiful black-owned jewellery brands to shop now

From bright and bold earrings to delicate necklaces, we have rounded up the best black-owned jewellery brands to support now and forever. 

When it comes to diversity and representation in the fashion, often the industry falls short. The lack of visible black creatives is partly due to the fact that we are too quick to rely on the brands and designers we are accustomed with to suit our every need, instead of searching for something new. 

Since the race movement in both the US and the UK that has been prevalent over the past few weeks, there has been a conscious and collective movement to do better to educate ourselves and advocate for black community, particularly within the fashion industry. Spending in solidarity and regularly shopping at black-owned businesses is a solid place to start. 

After highlighting many of our favourite black-owned fashion, skincare and beauty brands, it’s time to showcase some brilliant and beautiful black-owned jewellery brands.

With some brands offering bright and bold accessories that instantly make you feel like summer (we see you Humans Before Handles) and others delivering timeless pieces such as Mateo New York, this is something for every style and every budget. 

To celebrate the clever innovations and black entrepreneurs behind them, we’ve rounded up some of the best black-owned jewellery brands available so that you can support them today, tomorrow and forever.

  • Khiry

    Khiry gold hoop earrings
    Best black-owned jewellery brands: Khiry

    Jameel Mohammed founded Khiry in 2016 as an undergraduate studying political science at The University of Pennsylvania, with a desire to create modern, luxurious designs that pull upon the art and heritage of the African diaspora. Turns out the perfect gold hoop does exist. 

    Shop gold hoops, £320, Khiry  

  • Humans Before Handles

    Humans before handles bright coloured earrings
    Best black-owned jewellery brands: Humans Before Handles

    Ashley Sims founded Humans Before Handles “for all those who wouldn’t dare leave the house without the perfect statement earring.” Sims’ bright and bold designs will add a playful note to any outfit. 

    Shop beaded earrings, £30, Humans Before Handles

  • Third Crown

    Third Crown gold bangle
    Best black-owned jewellery brands: Third Crown

    Meet Third Crown, the husband and wife duo that create gender neutral jewellery that reflects they love for architecture and structure. Beyoncé and Solange Knowles are already fans of the brand and so are we. 

    Shop gold cuff bracelet, £307, Third Crown 

  • Yam NYC

    Yam NYC crystal drop neckalce
    Best black-owned jewellery brands: Yam NYC

    Crafted from recycled metals, vintage beads and upcycled glass, Yam makes her sustainable pieces by hand in Queens, New York. This simple but sweet crystal necklace will be a welcome addition to your usual layers of gold jewellery. 

    Shop drop necklace, £56.60, Yam NYC

  • Auvere

    Auvere wishbone necklace
    Best black-owned jewellery brands: Auvere

    Speaking of gold necklaces, we will also be adding this sweet wishbone necklace into our repertoire. Made only from 22kt and 24kt gold, this is an investment piece worth splashing out on. 

    Shop wishbone necklace, £565.95, Auvere

  • Jlani

    Jlani anklet
    Best black-owned jewellery brands: Jlani

    Founded in 2011 by Lani Nesbit, Jlani is loved by celebrities and brands alike for its easy to wear and affordable pieces. Like this dolphin anklet that immediately making you feel like a 90s baby again. 

    Shop anklet, £28.30, Jlani

  • Mateo

    Maeto New York pearl drop earrings
    Best black-owned jewellery brands: Mateo
    Mateo is the brainchild of Matthew Harris, a self-taught designer born and raised in Jamaica. Mateo offers a slew of simple and elegant minimalist pieces made from diamonds, pearls and all set in 14kt gold. Offset your black summer dress with these pearl earrings. 

    Shop pearl earrings, £465, Mateo

  • Valerie Madison

    Valerie Madison June birthstone ring
    Best black-owned jewellery brands: Valerie Madison

    While Valerie Madison is known for her wedding and engagement offering, there are gems to be found for everyday wear too. Including Madison’s birthstone rings, a special gift to yourself or for a loved one. 

    Shop birthstone ring, £263, Valerie Madison

  • Leila + Mae

    Leila + Mae crystal necklace
    Best black-owned jewellery brands: Leila + Mae

    The appeal of an initial necklace is not going anywhere fast and we particularly love these Leila + Mae crystal version. Wear yours with gold hoops. 

    Shop crystal initial necklace, £32.75

  • Jam + Rico

    Jam + Rico shell bracelet
    Best black-owned jewellery brands: Jam + Rico

    Drawing on her dual heritage from both Jamaica and Puerto Rico, Lisette Scott wanted to create jewellery that had an island feel to it. Give your arm a flavour of summer with Jam + Rico’s cowrie bangle. 

    Shop cowrie bangle, £40, Jam + Rico 

  • Oma the Label

    Oma the Label crystal hoop earrings
    Best black-owned jewellery brands: Oma the Label

    Oma the Label was created by Neumi Anekhe, a New York-based fashion stylist that started the brand in 2018, because she saw a need for more brands representing people of colour. She wanted to help diversify the markets and change the imagery whilst also delivery affordable and exciting designs. Snap these crystal hoops up now to add instant glamour to any look. 

    Shop crystal hoops, £64, Oma the Label

Lead image: Oma the Label 

Images: Courtesy of brands 

