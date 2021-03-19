Is it available in black? This is a question you’ve probably thought of as you online shop – or asked a store assistant back in the day when shopping IRL was a thing. And it’s not surprising when the universally flattering colour is the most wearable around. Just as well, then, the spring/summer 2021 runways made a case for black as a hue you can wear across all seasons. Usually associated with cooler months, the fail-safe shade was seen at Jacquemus, Gabriela Hearst and Victoria Beckham in the form of dresses. Michael Kors went for the midi skirt combined with midriff flossing tops and the likes of Chanel and Christopher John Rogers ticked off the key monochrome trend with black and white dresses, skirts and jackets.

So, how do you wear the black spring trend if you’re not a model on a catwalk? The fashion insiders have been trying it out already.

While some top-to-toe colours can be daunting to try out, a full black outfit feels more wearable for everyday. Lydia has already made the switch to sandals, dressing them up with a sleek midi skirt and fine knit top – a hero item in your spring capsule wardrobe. Try adding a beige trench coat if you want to incorporate another neutral into the mix.

The mini dress is to be embraced for the new season. Keep the look wearable by opting for more tailored styles in thicker materials with long sleeves. Don’t get too far ahead of the British weather, though, spring isn’t ready for strappy linen styles, just yet.

The black skirt is as iconic as the LBD. Make like creative director Abisola and style a midi with a classic white T-shirt and minimal accessories. Whether you choose to go for all-over black outfits, separates or just an accessory, we’ve found the finest black pieces you’ll want to take through to warm spring days.

Best black pieces to shop for spring