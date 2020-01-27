Black boots are here to stay – here are three cool ways to make them look fresh. Thank us later.

Fashion-savvy or otherwise, many of us will own at least one pair of black boots that we’ll often whip out during bleak weather, aka now. Dependable, minimalistic and sleek: black boots are simply a sound investment worth making time for. The re-emergence of the weighty boot has slowly trickled through from the catwalk – most notably, Bottega Veneta and Prada’s models are ruling the trend – making the otherwise versatile shoe wearable and chic once again.

Miuccia Prada presented a lesson in tailoring with loose-knit jumpers, crisp shirting and A-line skirts in tow. Taking centre-stage was an array of eye-catching laced up boots sporting a jagged sole: the shape that would soon create a frenzy amongst street style stars. Then, Bottega’s hefty offering (along with another pristine collection) garnered a whole new legion of fans already envisioning the viral shoe paired with straight-leg jeans and an oversized blazer – an outfit we’ll forever stand by. While on the high street, options were aplenty. Dr Martens renowned Jadon boot seemed to be making the rounds from ankle-hitting options to slightly more elongated fits, there was no questioning the return of the classic shape.

IG has been running amok with bulky articles, styled with OTT prairie-inspired dresses, straight-leg jeans or mannish tailoring. We’re taking cues from an array of cool women keeping the article very much ingrained in our mind. Initially, the trend may seem a tad OTT on the shoe front, but the best way to approach it? With serious gusto. Mix in a series of trends – think shackets, tonal colours and leather or otherwise a more sweet, billowy take in the form of roomy dresses. Below, we’ve rifled through the ‘gram and picked a few standout outfits that are giving us major outfit envy. Let the swooning commence in 3,2,1…

1) Never underestimate the appeal of the midi dress

Uniting black boots with a patterned midi dress and traditional trench is essentially a no-brainer. It’ll see you through both winter and spring (simply usurp your tights for bare-legged goodness when warmer weather arrives) and makes for a contemporary offering. Take notes from author and style blogger Stephanie Yeboah and team yours with a graphic print dress and statement coat.

2) Keep things smart

Suited and booted concoctions are taking centre-stage. Why? The appeal of a tailored two-piece suit isn’t lost on us as a great, seamless suit can take us from the office and then onto impromptu evening drinks. A two-for-one offer we can comply with. We’d suggest teaming a suit with a jazzy loose blouse or roll neck and micro bag for full ‘90s realness.

3) Sticking to green hues is key

Sticking to a utilitarian theme is perhaps a natural fit for the lug-sole boot trend. Moss green and leather emits a real edgy vibe, breaking up a continual uniform of argyle knits, trainers and trench coats with a sprinkling of harder hitting choices. Monikh serves up a delicious take with androgynous boots, a shacket (get into them ASAP) and a bum bag big enough to fit all our problems in.

