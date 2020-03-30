24 times Blake Lively brought us joy on the red carpet
Mixing chic and timeless looks with bold colour and embellishment, Blake Lively brings joy to any red carpet she walks.
She was known as a style maven playing Serena van der Woodsen on the hit series Gossip Girl, which projected her to worldwide fame, but Blake Lively is as chic off-screen as she was on it. Having been a fixture on the red carpet for over a decade, Lively has worked out the fashion formula that works for her; bold colours, embellishment and directional shapes (as well as a winning smile).
As her own stylist, Lively has worked with a plethora of designers but returns to her relationships with Chanel, Gucci and Versace often. The glamourous, old school drama of Lively’s red carpet wardrobe brings joy to all who see it.
These are our pick of her most joyful looks on the red carpet to date.
February 2009, ''The Private Lives of Pippa Lee'' premiere 59th Berlinale Film Festival
Keeping things classic in a clashing pink and red sleeveless dress.
May 2009, "The Model As Muse" Costume Institute Gala
A bold jewel coloured blue dress with one sleeve stands out from the crowd at the Met Ball.
September 2009, 61st Emmy Awards
A plunging neckline and embellished shoulder are the stand-out features of this Versace dress.
May 2010, "American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity" Costume Institute Gala
A mini dress with plenty of impact, this Marchesa dress has ruffles galore.
May 2011, "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala
An updated take on the Grecian style dress, the embellishment on the under layer adds drama to a simple style.
June 2011, "Green Lantern" premiere Los Angeles
The hair moment that spawned a thousand imitations was complimented by an ethereal mini dress with a sheer maxi skirt.
June 2012, "Savages" premiere New York
Stand out turquoise jewellery adds extra oomph to this mellow yellow Gucci dress.
June 2012, "Savages" premiere Los Angeles
The retro feel to this dress is added to by red lips and a classic hairstyle.
November 2013, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research event
Subtle accessories add to the presence of this Oscar de la Renta dress, a long beaded necklace and courts.
May 2014, "Grace Of Monaco" Premiere at The 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival
The double neckline of this gown, along with the thigh spilt, make this deep burgundy dress a showstopper.
May 2014, "The Captive" premiere at The 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Proving classics still have the ability to shock in all the right ways, Lively wore this Gucci dress to the Cannes Film Festival.
May 2014, "Mr Turner" premiere at The 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival
The nipped-in waist of this Chanel piece gives shape to the ruffles and tiers of the dress.
June 2014, CFDA Fashion Awards
Channelling the screen legends of the sixties, Lively’s mini dress is a nice change in pace to her red carpet wardrobe.
April 2015, "The Age of Adaline" premiere New York
Another dress in a bold shade, and yet again with a difference. The cross back, leather and lace panels and the fringed train of this dress are leading lady appropriate.
April 2015, "The Age of Adaline" premiere after party New York
Mixing up her style with a sheer body suit and coat dress, Lively still manages to have fun with fashion.
May 2016, Opening Gala Dinner The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
An LBD with a difference, this Salvatore Ferragamo dress and coat are fringed with feathers.
May 2016, "Cafe Society" at The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Sectioned sequins make this a slip dress with a difference for the Cannes Film Festival.
May 2016, "The Shallows" photocall at The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Playing with textures and shapes this Giambattista mini dress is more than the sum of its parts.
May 2016, 'Slack Bay (Ma Loute)' premiere at The 69th annual Cannes Film Festival
A dose of Cinderella magic on the red carpet is always a good idea.
May 2016, "The BFG" premiere at The 69th annual Cannes Film Festival
Another embellished Versace dress, and yet the colour and shape of this look make it anything but repetitive.
January 2017, 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Perfectly placed pockets on this black velvet and gold dress show of the incredible pair of jewelled cuffs perfectly.
May 2017, 'Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala
Mixing gold and colour together is a risky business, but Lively carries off the task with finesse.
May 2018, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
Experimenting with the theme of the Met Gala, Lively’s regal look was one of the stand outs of the night.
September 2018, 'A Simple Favour' premiere London
If ever proof was need for the suitability of the tuxedo for the red carpet, Lively’s Ralph Lauren creation ticks all the boxes.
All images courtesy of Getty.