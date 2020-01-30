Lively attended the premiere for her upcoming film, The Rhythm Section, at The Brooklyn Music Academy dressed in a Dolce & Gabbana sculpted dress and Victorian-style laced up thigh boots. The actor’s latest style shift gives way to an exciting few weeks of promo (hopefully) including opulent sartorial choices, an influx of statement boots and a smattering of jewels.

The Rhythm Section sees Lively (sporting an array of wigs) play Stephanie Patrick, a widow attempting to seek revenge against assassins who killed her family in a plane crash. The action-packed movie – which will be released on 31 January in the UK – includes notable figures such as Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.