Blake Lively’s latest red carpet moment oozes elegance

Blake Lively returned to the red carpet post-baby adorning a velvet Dolce & Gabbana vision and we couldn’t be more obsessed if we tried. 

It’s safe to say, Blake Lively’s personal style has completely shifted since her Serena van der Woodsen days. The actor made a return to the red carpet this week after giving birth in October and went for a vampy, velvet-clad look.

Lively attended the premiere for her upcoming film, The Rhythm Section, at The Brooklyn Music Academy dressed in a Dolce & Gabbana sculpted dress and Victorian-style laced up thigh boots. The actor’s latest style shift gives way to an exciting few weeks of promo (hopefully) including opulent sartorial choices, an influx of statement boots and a smattering of jewels.

The Rhythm Section sees Lively (sporting an array of wigs) play Stephanie Patrick, a widow attempting to seek revenge against assassins who killed her family in a plane crash. The action-packed movie – which will be released on 31 January in the UK – includes notable figures such as Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

While promoting the movie, Lively has unveiled a selection of outfits, mainly incorporating her latest shoe fixation: lace-up heeled boots. As aforementioned, she wore Louboutin’s with a velvet sleeveless vision. And while she’s been in NYC, Lively has coupled the silhouette with a velvet tiered hem skirt and crisp shirt, a ditsy floral maxi dress and a canary yellow ensemble complete with a grandad-style argyle vest.

The last decade saw the Gossip Girl actor forge an alliance with a stream of renowned fashion houses, from fronting a Chanel Mademoiselle campaign in 2011 to having a pair of Louboutin heels named after her. Long gone are the days of her girl-next-door aesthetic, in its place a more glamorous, understated route. As the inherently stylish actor embarks on a new press tour, we take a look back at her fiercest sartorial moments.

  • A special screening of The Rhythm Section at The Brooklyn Music Academy

    The velvet! The gloves! The boots! Blake hit the red carpet for the first time after giving birth in October and she catapulted back onto the scene in an alluring Dolce & Gabbana dress and Christian Louboutin lace up boots. The lashings of jewellery add to the opulence and we simply can’t get enough.

  • Pokémon yellow carpet 2019

    The expectant actor further solidified her firm fondness for yellow when she appeared on the aptly coloured carpet for the Pokémon premiere last year. Tightly coiled waves and statement drop earrings ensured the star nailed this look.

  • Versace Fall 2019 show

    A metallic dream is what we’re labelling this. The drop hem and halter-neck are simple a stroke of genius. With spiral curls atop her head (again), the unkempt beach waves are the perfect compliment to combat this futuristic look.

  • The BFI screening of A Simple Favour

    Her stint promoting A Simple Favour in 2018 was littered with numerous memorable suit situations, but this pale pink three-piece suit was a standout moment. Lively donned sharp tailoring for a BFI screening and between the satin tie and nifty fit, we can’t decide what we love the most. 

  • Met Gala 2018

    Now, this look deserves all the awards. Flaunting a Versace creation yet again, the Gossip Girl actor fully embraced the Met Gala theme, ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ flaunting an embellished spiked crown and scarlet embroidered gown. 

  • Met Gala 2017

    Another day, another Met Gala slay. A feathered Versace number was The Rhythm Section star’s choice, complete with an unexpected (but welcome) gold beaded draped bodice. The tinge of of co-ordinated accessories are a sleek move.

  • 2017 Golden Globes

    In 2017, The Shallows actor graced the Golden Globes red carpet in an Atelier Versace dress, with pockets embellished in…wait for it…Swarovski crystals! According to the Italian fashion house, that lavish detail took 300 hours to make. Chainmail Blake gets our vote.

  • American Ballet Theatre Spring 2017 Gala

    Beaming in a yolk yellow Oscar de la Renta creation, the then 28-year-old actress settled on another awe-worthy neon yellow design, with corset detailing and contemporary shirred hem. 10/10 for the duck-egg blue studs.

  • Cannes red carpet 2016

    Gracing the red carpet in an Atelier Versace dress, Lively stole the show in this asymmetric showstopper of a gown. The beading and cut out detailing? Delicious.

  • Savages Premiere 2012

    Entering a line of more daring choices, the actor chose a graphic print Zuhair Murad column dress that effortlessly made her a perennial figure on many a best-dressed list. 

Images: courtesy of Getty/Pinterest

