The Oxford dictionary defines a “bloke” as being a “a man”, but ask a handful of Brits to describe the word, and the responses may vary.

Being a bloke might connote ideas of somebody that’s “laddy”, loves football and downs pints of beer like a fish. “Blokes” idolise the Gallagher brothers and listen to Britpop music on a loop. Their words are monosyllabic and their attitudes largely right-wing. Chances are, you can conjure up some sort of image of a “bloke” that you either know or have encountered.

Of course, this is entirely subjective. Not every self-identifying “bloke” is the same, just in the same way that not every man is the same. But the connotations of being a bloke within popular culture leave little to the imagination.