It looks like the muted and pared-back palette to which the style set have become accustomed is out when it comes to the coat trends looking to dominate 2022.

Because while the world of fashion has largely shunned bright and punchy swaddling statement coats of late (and really, who had it in them to wear colour during lockdown?), the diktat is clear: this year’s frisson with fashion-forward outerwear looks set to be the most colourful one of recent years.