The Scandi style set have fallen head over heels for sky blue coats, and you’re going to want in
Statement-making without being too garish, these dreamy sky-blue coats have taken the world of fashion by storm. And it’s not difficult to see why.
It looks like the muted and pared-back palette to which the style set have become accustomed is out when it comes to the coat trends looking to dominate 2022.
Because while the world of fashion has largely shunned bright and punchy swaddling statement coats of late (and really, who had it in them to wear colour during lockdown?), the diktat is clear: this year’s frisson with fashion-forward outerwear looks set to be the most colourful one of recent years.
At the most recent Copenhagen Fashion Week, during which brands showcased their autumn/winter 2022 offerings, there was one key prediction that the street style set made clear: that dreamy sky-blue coats are the outerwear order du jour.
The brand known for causing the blue coat domino effect is Copenhagen label Baum und Pferdgarten. Founded in 1999, the brand’s Dory coat – which was part of its pre-spring/summer 2022 collection, was quickly snapped up by fashion insiders across the board and in the years since, all manner of wishy-washy blue coats have elbowed their way onto centre stage.
“It’s a vibrant and wonderful colour which suits all skin tones,” says Baum und Pferdgarten’s creative director Rikke Baumgarten. “The coat has an interesting tactility and is super versatile, which allows for a multitude of cool styling options.”
And cool styling options there have been plenty of. In the Danish capital, the home of the original viral blue coat, pastel blue coats are worn over mini dresses and tights, with statement boots and hats no less, while in London, sky-coloured jackets are championed over jeans and with box-fresh trainers.
The takeaway is that sky-blue coats have never been so dreamy or desirable. Here’s a fashion-approved forever coat that will never go out of style.
Images: courtesy of Getty.